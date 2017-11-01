Lift Off of the Antares Rocket with Cygnus

Orbital ATK’s Antares rocket carrying the Cygnus cargo spacecraft lifted off at 7:19 a.m. EST and is on its way to the International Space Station.
About an hour and half after launch, commands will be given to deploy the spacecraft’s solar arrays.
The Orbital ATK Antares rocket, with the Cygnus spacecraft onboard, launches from Pad-0A, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Orbital ATK’s eighth contracted cargo resupply mission with NASA to the International Space Station will deliver approximately 7,400 pounds of science and research, crew supplies and vehicle hardware to the orbital laboratory and its crew. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)
A post-launch news conference will follow and is scheduled to begin on NASA TV at approximately 10:30 a.m.