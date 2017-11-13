This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Monday, November 13, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

All things lunar and space policy with Dr. Paul D. Spudis.



PAUL D. SPUDIS is an active lunar scientist based in Houston, Texas. He received his education at Arizona State University (B.S., 1976; Ph. D., 1982) and at Brown University (Sc.M., 1977). His research focuses on the processes of impact and volcanism on the planets and studies of the requirements for sustainable human presence on the Moon. He was Deputy Leader of the Science Team for the Department of Defense Clementine mission to the Moon in 1994, the Principal Investigator of the Mini-SAR imaging radar experiment on India’s Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008-2009, and a team member of the Mini-RF imaging radar on NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission (2009-present). He was a member of the White House Synthesis Group in 1990-1991, the President’s Commission on the Implementation of U. S. Space Exploration Policy in 2004 and was presented with the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal that same year. He is the recipient of the 2006 Von Karman Lectureship in Astronautics, (awarded by the American Institute for Aeronautics and Astronautics), a 2011 Space Pioneer Award (from the National Space Society) and the 2016 Columbia Medal (from the American Society of Civil Engineers). He is the author or co-author of over 120 scientific papers and seven books, including The Once and Future Moon (1994), a book for the general public in the Smithsonian Library of the Solar System series, and (with Ben Bussey) The Clementine Atlas of the Moon (2004; Second Edition 2012), published by Cambridge University Press, and The Value of the Moon (2016), a history of lunar return efforts published by the Smithsonian Press.



2. Tuesday, November 14, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PST (November 15, 3-4:30 GMT)

Special Open Lines for those wanting to be a Space Show Guest.

Be a Space Show guest. This is your opportunity.



3. Friday, November 17, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Thorium, everything you want to know about it, reactors & more with Robert Hargraves.

Robert Hargraves participates in the ThorCon design and project. He is an author of several articles and presentations about the importance of safe, clean, affordable electric power to the future of humanity. His book, THORIUM: energy cheaper than coal, highlights the importance of an energy source that will undersell plentiful coal, which is being burned in ever larger quantities as the developing world seeks prosperity. Dr Hargraves taught energy policy courses at OSHER@Dartmouth as he learned about molten salt reactors. Previously he managed information technology as vice-president of Boston Scientific and senior consultant at Arthur D Little. Hargraves taught mathematics and computer science at Dartmouth College where he founded a software company. He earned an AB in mathematics and physics from Dartmouth College and a PhD in physics from Brown University.



4. Sunday, November 19, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

Open Lines. Your topics are up for discussion, call, email, the Space Show even takes smoke signals.

