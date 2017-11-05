This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, November 5, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

Lunar development ideas with Dr. Doug Plata.



Dr. Plata is a physician and public health specialist in Loma Linda, CA. His undergraduate degree was in biophysics and he went on to complete his MD and MPH with specialty training in Family and Preventive Medicine. His involvement in space has emerged only in the last three years. His primary interest in space is the development of a cis-lunar transportation infrastructure based upon lunar polar ice for propellant. A description of his concept can be found at CisLunarOne.com. He established the on-line Lunar COTS petition which has attracted signatures of individuals from NASA, industry, academia, advocacy organizations, and space journalists.



2. Tuesday, November 6, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PST (November 7, 3-4:30 GMT)

Space policy in the Trump Administration with Dr. Greg Autry.

Greg Autry is an educator, writer and technology entrepreneur. He researches and publishes on space commerce, entrepreneurship, technology innovation and trade policy. He is an Assistant Professor of Clinical Entrepreneurship with the Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies in the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California, where he teaches entrepreneurship and technology commercialization courses.

Dr. Autry is a firm believer in humankind’s future in the solar system. He has been conducting research in the New Space / commercial space industry since 2003. Dr. Autry writes and comments regularly on space topics and serves on the editorial board of the New Space Journal. He served on the NASA Agency Review Team and as White House Liaison to NASA. He strongly advocates increasing funding for exploration and development engaging both entrepreneurial and traditional firms.

He serves on the advisory board of the Coalition for a Prosperous America, a non-profit organization dedicated to restoring America’s strength through trade reform and practical industrial policy. Dr. Autry’s opinions have been published in major news outlets including the San Francisco Chronicle, LA Times, Washington Times, Wall Street Journal and SpaceNews. He is a regular Forbes Contributor.

Dr. Autry holds a BA in history from Cal Poly Pomona as well as an MBA and a PhD (public policy and econ) from the Merage School of Business at UC Irvine. Dr. Autry’s dissertation research studied the influences of government on entrepreneurial environments within the context was of the emerging commercial space industries.

Dr. Autry’s entrepreneurial ventures include: HAL Labs, a game developer that coded the Apple version of Pac-Man for Atarisoft; Dr. Micro, a PC services firm sold to CompuCom System; Wired Images, an ecommerce content creator for Planet Rx; Network Corps, a developer of healthcare enterprise applications for Kaiser Permanente and 121C, an upcycler of aerospace carbon fiber scrap.

Dr. Autry is the co-author of the book Death by China and a producer on the documentary film, Death by China, (directed by P. Navarro and narrated by Martin Sheen). Dr. Autry is a vocal critic of the U.S. appeasement of state dominated economies and totalitarian regimes. He is an unabashed advocate for global democracy, capitalism and human rights. He strongly advocates exporting the American model of economic and individual liberty around the globe and into the solar system.

Dr. Autry has testified to the U.S. Congress and has presented at the Canadian Parliament. He has spoken at the Heritage Foundation, the National Association of Business Economists, The National Press Club, the AIAA Space conference and the California Democratic Party Convention. Dr. Autry speaks at conferences on space, security, investments and at corporate events.



3. Sunday, November 12, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

NewSpace Venture Capital Investing with Robb Kunz.

Robb Kunz is a Micro VC and active Angel investor in more than 100+ emerging technology Companies. As the Founder and Managing Director of New Space Ventures, his investments include SpaceX, Vector Space Systems, Spire Gobal, Planetary Resources and Astrobotic to name just a few. He is also an active investor and member of the Space Angels Network. As an avid Amateur Radio operator, Robb made the first two-way radio contact between a Civilian on Earth and an Astronaut (Col. Doug Wheelock) aboard the International Space Station (ISS) that captured the video from earth and space simultaneously. Prior to his angel and venture investments, Robb was the Founder/CEO of several high-technology software Companies in the financial services and commercial industry sectors, and is the Founder/CEO of BoomStartup, a mentorship-driven seed accelerator for technology startup companies.

