This Week On The Space Show

1. Monday, October 30, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (October 31, 2-3:30 GMT)

X-15 Special Event regarding Mike Adams flight & loss with Michelle Evans.



Michelle Evans is the President of the Orange County Space Society. In addition, Michelle Evans is founder and president of Mach 25 Media and is a writer, photographer, and communications specialist for aerospace news worldwide through her company. She writes and produces publications, creates photographs, and produces video programs used across the country at government centers, museums, and observatories. Her clients include the Griffith Observatory, HBO, ABC Entertainment, and Space Camp (in both California and Turkey). Her articles have appeared in Ad Astra, Space Daily, Space.com, and many other sources. She grew up during the early space program, which included the exciting research flights of the X-15 rocket plane. Her dream for many years has been to write a book on the program, not from the technical perspective, but at a more personal level from those involved in the program. This has now come to fruition with a book contract with the University of Nebraska Press for Michelle’s work, “X-15: Wings Into Space, Flying the First Reusable Spacecraft.” Her book will be a part of the Outward Odyssey series covering human spaceflight history, and is scheduled for release in late 2011. Michelle is also president of the Orange County Space Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public about space exploration. OCSS works closely with science centers and aerospace museums in Southern California, providing education and display services for astronaut appearances, lectures, book signings, and other space-related events. She has a deep passion for the future of humanity in space.



2. Sunday, November 5, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

Space coop discussion and information with Yalda Mousavinia.

At Space Cooperative, all worker-owners hold a variety of hats. She is the designer and product manager of the collaboration platform they are building — and with this comes road mapping and strategy. She has presented Space Cooperative at various conferences in 2017: UK Space Conference, Global Space Exploration Conference, the Starship Congress, and International Astronautical Congress.

