Night on a Spooky Planet

Night on a Spooky Planet

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Sun Oct 29, 2017 12:38 pm via: NASA
What spooky planet is this? Planet Earth of course, on a dark and stormy night in 2013 at Hverir, a geothermally active area along the volcanic landscape in northeastern Iceland. Geomagnetic storms produced the auroral display in the starry night sky while ghostly towers of steam and gas venting from fumaroles danced against the eerie greenish light.

Tonight, there is also a chance for geomagnetic storms triggered by recent solar activity, so high-latitude skygazers should beware. Ghostly shapes may dance in your neighborhood pretty soon, too.

Image Credit & Copyright: Stéphane Vetter (Nuits sacrées)

