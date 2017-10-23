This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Monday, October 23, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

NASA iTech – check it out with Kira Blackwell.



Kira Blackwell brings with her a wealth of experience in business management that began almost three decades ago with the management of a $3 million store at the age of 18. It is her entrepreneurial spirit and tenacity that has enabled Blackwell to build a diverse set of skills and strategically assist businesses for success across aerospace, biotechnology, and technology management. She has strong business acumen as a results-driven decisive leader and is experienced in establishing and managing diverse strategic partnerships with not-for-profit organizations, small start-up companies and fortune 500 corporations. In her role within the Office of the Chief Technologist, Blackwell is the Innovation Liaison supporting the NASA Deputy Administrators’ Innovation Framework, the agency’s innovation strategy. Prior to joining our team, Blackwell managed her own consulting business working with several start-up companies, providing business solutions, leadership and business connections as businesses began to navigate through the business start-up process. She also contracted with Jacobs at the NASA White Sands Test Facility, developing quantitative Federal and State level support across New Mexico, identifying new business opportunities and initiating the discussions for a collaborative partnership with New Mexico State University. Blackwell graduated with a Bachelor of Science from the University of Houston.



2. Tuesday, October 24, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (October 25, 2-3:30 GMT)

Space Australia updates and more with Patrick (Paddy) Neumann.

After reading lots of science fiction as a kid, Patrick Neumann decided to push the limits of science fact by enrolling at the University of Sydney to study aerospace engineering and physics after finishing high school. As part of his undergraduate project work, he developed the idea of using a pulsed cathodic arc plasma source as a spacecraft thruster. This idea for a solid fueled electric thruster was developed through his master’s and doctoral work, resulting in his PhD thesis. The main thrust of his PhD was the measurement of certain efficiency metrics for various fuels under a range of conditions, culminating in the determination that magnesium could, under the right conditions, be more efficient than any flight rated thruster, develop appreciable thrust and require only modest amounts of power to run. Since then, he has set up a company to commercialise his developments, with the eventual goal of using it to power spacecraft through the inner solar system. An avid brewer and historical re-enactor, Patrick is currently based in Sydney and is happy to talk about his work to all interested people.

3. Friday, October 27, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

The myth of the American Frontier and space development with Dr. James Schwartz.

James S.J. Schwartz (Ph.D., Wayne State University) teaches philosophy at Wichita State University. His principal area of research is philosophy and ethics of space exploration, where he defends an array of theses aimed at articulating and defending the scientific value of space exploration. Dr. Schwartz is editor (with Tony Milligan) of The Ethics of Space Exploration (Springer 2016). His publications have appeared in Space Policy, Advances in Space Research, Acta Astronautica, Astropolitics, Yearbook on Space Policy, Environmental Ethics, Ethics & the Environment, Philosophia Mathematica, and in several volumes of Springer’s Space and Society series.



4. Sunday, October 29, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Open Lines – The topics you want to talk about.

