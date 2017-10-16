This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Monday, October 16, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

In Space Risk Is A Four Letter Word with Dennis Wingo.



Dennis Wingo is the author of the recently published book, “Moonrush: Improving Life on Earth with the Moon’s Resources.” He was a founder of Orbital Recovery Corporation and CEO/President of Skycorp, Inc. He is a 22-year veteran of the computer, academic, and space communities and was an integral force in the use of commercial systems for use in space and flew the first MacIntosh on the Space Shuttle as experiment controller. Orbital Recovery Corporation is developing a way to extend the life of satellites by up to ten years or more and SkyCorp Inc. has developed a patented approach to the development of highly capable spacecraft manufactured on orbit on the Space Shuttle or International Space Station. SkyCorp has also qualified payloads for flight to the station via the Russian Soyuz vehicle, one of which was used in the filming of a commercial last year for the American retailer Radio Shack. Mr. Wingo received his degree in Engineering Physics at the University of Alabama in Huntsville where he won honors for his academic publications and for his unique approach to small satellite development.



2. Tuesday, October 17, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (October 18, 2-3:30 GMT)

The Role Of Lunar Civilization in Interstellar Buildout with Nick Nielsen.

Nick Nielsen writes two blogs, Grand Strategy: The View from Oregon and Grand Strategy Annex, mostly dedicated to the study of civilization and its future. He spoke at the 2011 and 2012 100YSS symposia and at the 2013 and 2015 Icarus Interstellar Congresses. Nick lives in Portland, Oregon.



3. Friday, October 20, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Lunar Development, The National Space Council lunar plans with Dr. Haym Benaroya.

Dr. Haym Benaroya is a professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Rutgers University. He is also a noted lecturer at national and international space conferences and a space advocate. He received both his Ph.D. and Masters in Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Benaroya’s space interests include the modeling of space and lunar base structures, space business and technology transfer, as well as the economic and political factors affecting space commerce. Dr. Benaroya has published many space related articles in peer review publications, especially concerning lunar structures and engineering.



4. Sunday, October 22, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

The Raw Science Film Festival returns in Santa Barbara with Keri Kukral.

A former professional ballet dancer and engineer, Keri has a deep appreciation for the intersection of art and science. She trained and danced with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, Ruth Page Foundation, and has worked with world renowned choreographers including Peter Anastos and Larry Long. Keri graduated from Purdue University with a bio/electrical engineering degree after receiving the Freshman Engineering Alumni and Advanced Micro Devices Design awards. She helped develop medical devices including the “The Navigator,” one of the first approved to monitor blood glucose real-time continuously with wireless data transfer, and the “Apollo” neuro-catheter to treat brain AVMs. Keri is committed to education through science media. won an entrepreneurial pitch competition to create the online science channel Raw Science TV.

You can listen to the shows under www.TheSpaceShow.com

Source and copyright by The Space Show.