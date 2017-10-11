SpaceX Successfully Launches EchoStar 105/SES-11

On October 11th, SpaceX successfully launched the EchoStar 105/SES-11 payload from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, Florida. The satellite was deployed approximately 36 minutes after liftoff into its targeted orbit.

Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage successfully landed on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. Falcon 9’s first stage for the EchoStar 105/SES-11 mission previously supported SpaceX’s 10th resupply mission to the International Space Station (CRS-10) in February of this year.