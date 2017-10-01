Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > NGC 1365: Majestic Island Universe

NGC 1365: Majestic Island Universe

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:11 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

Barred spiral galaxy NGC 1365 is truly a majestic island universe some 200,000 light-years across. Located a mere 60 million light-years away toward the chemical constellation Fornax, NGC 1365 is a dominant member of the well-studied Fornax galaxy cluster. This impressively sharp color image shows intense star forming regions at the ends of the bar and along the spiral arms, and details of dust lanes cutting across the galaxy’s bright core.

At the core lies a supermassive black hole. Astronomers think NGC 1365’s prominent bar plays a crucial role in the galaxy’s evolution, drawing gas and dust into a star-forming maelstrom and ultimately feeding material into the central black hole.

Image Credit & Copyright: Dietmar Hager, Eric Benson, Torsten Grossmann

Image Credit & Copyright: Dietmar Hager, Eric Benson, Torsten Grossmann

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2017 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use