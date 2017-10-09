Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > SpaceX Successfully Launched Iridium-3 Mission

SpaceX Successfully Launched Iridium-3 Mission

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:05 am via: SpaceX
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

On Monday, October 9, at 5:37 a.m. PDT, SpaceX successfully launched the Iridium-3 mission from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. This mission carried the third set of 10 Iridium NEXT satellites to their targeted orbit as part of a series of launches that will put a total of 81 Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit, 75 of which will be launched by SpaceX.

Following stage separation, the first stage of Falcon 9 successfully landing on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2017 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use