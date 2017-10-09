SpaceX Successfully Launched Iridium-3 Mission

On Monday, October 9, at 5:37 a.m. PDT, SpaceX successfully launched the Iridium-3 mission from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. This mission carried the third set of 10 Iridium NEXT satellites to their targeted orbit as part of a series of launches that will put a total of 81 Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit, 75 of which will be launched by SpaceX.

Following stage separation, the first stage of Falcon 9 successfully landing on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.