This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Monday, October 9, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Preserving Apollo landing sites on the Moon with Michelle Hanlon.



Michelle Hanlon is a Co-Founder of For All Moonkind, Inc., and a founding partner of ABH Aerospace, LLC. She received her B.A. in Political Science from Yale College and her J.D. magna cum laude from the Georgetown University Law Center. She earned her LLM in Air and Space Law from McGill University. The focus of her research at McGill was on commercial space and the intersection of commerce and public law.



2. Tuesday, October 10, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (October 11, 2-3:30 GMT)

Advanced propulsion engineering and more with John Bucknell.

John R. Bucknell graduated from Cleveland State University in 1995 with a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering and the University of Michigan in 1999 with a master’s in systems engineering and is a licensed professional engineer. He has led advanced engineering teams at Chrysler and General Motors for three award-winning engine families, was Senior Propulsion Engineer for the Raptor full-flow staged combustion methalox rocket at Space Exploration Technologies and is currently the Senior Propulsion Scientist for Divergent3D in Torrance, CA developing additively manufactured vehicle technologies. Published technical work includes high efficiency/low operational cost internal combustion engines, economic carbon-neutral synthetic fuel processes and high performance air-breathing nuclear rockets as well as twelve US patents. Presentations can be found on YouTube the subject of rocket and nuclear power economics.



3. Friday, October 13, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

UK space policy, law & commercial development with Dr. Christopher Newman.

Dr. Christopher J. Newman is a Reader in Law at the University of Sunderland, head of Legal Research within the Faculty of Business and Law. Chris has a varied legal practitioner background having been involved in both counter-terrorism law enforcement and subsequently as a lawyer in firm specializing in criminal practice. He has been active in the teaching and research of Space Law for a number of years and has recently worked with academics from other disciplines on a publication examining the ethical underpinnings of Space Governance. Chris is currently working on research examining United Kingdom and European Space Policy and has made numerous appearances on British Radio and Television in relation to space law matters. In addition to being a senior member of the law team at the University of Sunderland, Chris is also a full member of the International Institute of Space Law and a member of the British Interplanetary Society.



4. Sunday, October 15, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Commercial space investing with Esther Dyson.

Esther Dyson is a long-time catalyst of start-ups in information technology in the US and other markets, including Russia. She just finished six months of backup cosmonaut training and had an amazing and wonderful time.

You can listen to the shows under www.TheSpaceShow.com

Source and copyright by The Space Show.