Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Puppis A Supernova Remnant

Puppis A Supernova Remnant

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Fri Sep 29, 2017 5:13 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

Driven by the explosion of a massive star, supernova remnant Puppis A is blasting into the surrounding interstellar medium about 7,000 light-years away. At that distance, this colorful telescopic field based on broadband and narrowband optical image data is about 60 light-years across. As the supernova remnant (upper right) expands into its clumpy, non-uniform surroundings, shocked filaments of oxygen atoms glow in green-blue hues.

Hydrogen and nitrogen are in red. Light from the initial supernova itself, triggered by the collapse of the massive star’s core, would have reached Earth about 3,700 years ago. The Puppis A remnant is actually seen through outlying emission from the closer but more ancient Vela supernova remnant, near the crowded plane of our Milky Way galaxy. Still glowing across the electromagnetic spectrum Puppis A remains one of the brightest sources in the X-ray sky.

https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/image/1709/PuppisAWebGoldman1024.jpg

https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/image/1709/PuppisAWebGoldman1024.jpg

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2017 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use