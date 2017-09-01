Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
100 Steps Forward

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:36 am via: NASA
A beautiful conjunction of Venus and Moon, human, sand, and Milky Way is depicted in this night skyscape from planet Earth. The scene is a panorama of 6 photos taken in a moment near the end of a journey. In the foreground, footsteps along the wind-rippled dunes are close to the Huacachina oasis in the southwestern desert of Peru.

An engaging perspective on the world at night, the stunning final image was also chosen as a winner in The World at Night’s 2017 International Earth and Sky Photo Contest.

Image Credit & Copyright: Camilo Jaramillo

