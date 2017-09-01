Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Flare Well AR2673

Flare Well AR2673

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:04 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

Almost out of view from our fair planet, rotating around the Sun’s western edge giant active region AR2673 lashed out with another intense solar flare followed by a large coronal mass ejection on September 10. The flare itself is seen here at the right in an extreme ultraviolet image from the sun-staring Solar Dynamics Observatory. This intense flare was the fourth X-class flare from AR2673 this month.

The active region’s most recent associated coronal mass ejection collided with Earth’s magnetosphere 2 days later. Say farewell to the mighty AR2673, for now. For the next two weeks, the powerful sunspot group will be on the Sun’s far side.

Image Credit: NASA, SDO, GSFC

Image Credit: NASA, SDO, GSFC

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2017 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use