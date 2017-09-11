Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
This Week On The Space Show

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Mon Sep 11, 2017 4:09 am
The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, September 11, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)
Starship Congress Suggested Talks In Place Of Today’s Space Show Program.

www.TheSpaceShow.com

2. Tuesday, September 12, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (September 13, 2-3:30 GMT)
Starship Congress 2017 Suggested Presentations.

3. Friday, September 15, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)
Starship Congress Suggested Talks In Place Of Today’s Space Show Program.

4. Sunday, September 17, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)
Starship Congress 2017 Suggested Presentations.

You can listen to the shows under www.TheSpaceShow.com
Source and copyright by The Space Show.

