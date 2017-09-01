Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Calm Waters and Geomagnetic Storm

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Sat Sep 9, 2017 7:58 am via: NASA
Very recognizable stars of the northern sky are a backdrop for calm waters in this moonlit sea and skyscape off Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Taken on September 7, the photo also records a colorful display of northern lights or aurora borealis triggered by a severe geomagnetic storm. Visible crossing the Sun, the giant solar active region responsible, AR 2673, is much larger than planet Earth. It has produced the strongest flare of the current solar cycle and and the Earth-directed coronal mass ejection in the last few days.

Image Credit & Copyright: Chris Cook

