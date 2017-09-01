Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > The Great Gig in the Sky

The Great Gig in the Sky

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Fri Sep 8, 2017 8:07 am via: NASA
There were no crowds on the beach at Phillips Lake, Oregon on August 21. But a few had come there to stand, for a moment, in the dark shadow of the Moon. From the beach, this unscripted mosaic photo records their much anticipated solar eclipse.

In two vertical panels it catches the last few seconds of totality and the first instant of 3rd contact, just as the eclipse ends and sunlight faintly returns. Across the US those gathered along the path of totality also took pictures and shared their moment. And like those at Phillips Lake they may treasure the experience more than any planned or unplanned photograph of the total eclipse of the Sun.

Image Credit & Copyright: Rogelio Bernal Andreo (Deep Sky Colors)

