Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > The Climber and the Eclipse

The Climber and the Eclipse

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Wed Sep 6, 2017 9:18 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

What should you do if your rock climbing picture is photobombed by a total eclipse of the Sun? Rejoice — because your planning paid off. After months of considering different venues, and a week of scouting different locations in Oregon’s Smith Rock State Park, a group of photographers and rock climbers led by Ted Hesser, Martina Tibell, and Michael Shainblum settled on picturesque 100-meter tall Monkey Face tower as the dramatic foreground for their images of the pending total solar eclipse.

Tension mounted as the eclipse time approached, planned juxtapositions were scrutinized, and the placement of rock climber Tommy Smith was adjusted. Right on schedule, though, the Moon moved in front of the Sun, and Smith moved in front of the Moon, just as planned. The solar eclipse image displayed here actually shows a diamond ring, an eclipse phase when a bit of the distant Sun is still visible beyond the Moon’s surface.

Image Credit & Copyright: Andrew Struder

Image Credit & Copyright: Andrew Struder

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2017 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use