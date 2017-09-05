This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Tuesday, September 5, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (September 6, 2-3:30 GMT)

Icarus Interstellar, interstellar physics, theoretical physics discussed with Kelvin F. Long.



Kelvin F.Long is an aerospace engineer, physicist, author and business entrepreneur. He is a Chartered Member of the Institute of Physics and is a Candidate for Doctor of Philosophy in Laser Plasma Interactions and Inertial Confinement Fusion. After many years studying at university, then working as a teacher of engineering design and space science at a London College and UK University, and serving in the British Army Reserve The Parachute Regiment for over four years, he began to turn his attention to the grand challenge of the stars. Since around 2007, and inspired by the achievements of Project Apollo and the writings of science fiction, he has worked systematically towards the creation of a global community of educationalists, researchers and business pioneers to create the industry necessary to eventually see the fulfilment of a starship capable society within the next century as a form of self-fulfilling prophesy. He was one of several co-founders behind the non-profit foundation ‘Icarus Interstellar’ in the United States and he served as Vice President during its first year of operation. It was within this organisation, and the ‘British Interplanetary Society’ for which he serves on the technical committee, that he was also the originator and co-founder of Project Icarus, the most recent initiative to design a viable starship from known principles of physics and engineering. He is also the co-founder and Executive Director of the ‘Initiative for Interstellar Studies’ (i4is), a not-for-profit institute under foundation in the United Kingdom dedicated to the vision of the stars. In addition, he is the founder and Managing Director of the scientific and aerospace consultancy company ‘Stellar Engines Ltd’. He is currently involved in the creation of several new start-up companies in the UK and USA. He is a Visiting Lecturer at the International Space University in Strasbourg. He has published numerous technical scientific papers and popular science articles in peer reviewed journals. He is currently the Chief Editor of the Journal of the British Interplanetary Society, the oldest astronautical journal in the world (1934). He is a published author, with his first book published by Springer titled “Deep Space Propulsion: A Roadmap to the Stars”. Since then he has contributed to or edited many other books, including one with Fred Clarke (brother of Arthur C.Clarke) titled “Arthur C.Clarke: A Life Remembered” and a BIS publication titled “Visionary: A Science Fiction Anthology” for which he contributed several science fiction short stories. His latest book is an i4is publication titled “Beyond the Boundary: Exploring the Science and Culture of Interstellar Spaceflight” which contains over twenty chapter contributions from the i4iS team. He has been involved with the making of several documentaries for television, the most recent of which was “Evacuate Earth” with National Geographic and Atlas Media. He has lectured at many conferences and conventions all over the world, including to several NASA and US defence laboratories. In his spare time, he likes to write science fiction, poetry, observe the stars through his various telescopes, and to spend time with his one year old daughter Amelia Scarlett. His personal web site is www.thestarshipman.com. And the web site of the other organisations he represents includes www.i4is.org (i4is) and www.icarusinterstellar.org (Icarus Interstellar) and www.bis-space.com (The British Interplanetary Society). He is also a strong supporter of the Tennessee Valley Interstellar Workshop (TVIW) who’s web address is www.tviw.us and the Tau Zero Foundation (TZF), www.tauzero.aero. All of these organisations work towards the vision of the stars in a useful and meaningful way. He is also a member of many other space organisations including the Royal Astronomical Society, The Mars Society, The Planetary Society. Finally, Kelvin is a huge fan of space artists and is an associate member of the International Association of Astronomical Artists (IAAA). He is also an art collector and owns several original creations from the Carl Sagan ‘Cosmos’ documentary which can be viewed on his personal web site.



2. Friday, September 8, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Personal Spaceflight Symposium news and information from Dr. Patricia Hynes.

Ms. Hynes serves as the Director of the New Mexico Space Grant Consortium (NMSGC), NASA Experimental Program for Competitive Research (EPSCoR), and AIAA Associate Fellow. In her role as NMSGC Director, she became involved in development of Spaceport America and commercial space programs in 1991. In 2005, she co-founded the International Symposium for Personal and Commercial Spaceflight (ISPCS) with Bill Gaubatz. In 2009, with proceeds from ISPCS, she founded the Student Launch Program which provides annual access to space from Spaceport America for research experiments. She is a graduate of New Mexico State University with a Ph.D. Business Administration, and graduate of the ISU Executive Management Course in 2014.

