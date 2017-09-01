Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Milky Way Voyager

Milky Way Voyager

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Sat Sep 2, 2017 9:59 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

Launched in 1977 on a tour of the outer planets of the Solar System, Voyager 1 and 2 have become the longest operating and most distant spacecraft from Earth. Nearly 16 light-hours from the Sun, Voyager 2 has reached the edge of the heliosphere, the realm defined by the influence of the solar wind and the Sun’s magnetic field.

Now humanity’s first ambassador to the Milky Way, Voyager 1 is over 19 light-hours away, beyond the heliosphere in interstellar space. Celebrate the Voyagers’ 40 year journey toward the stars with NASA on September 5.

Poster Illustration Credit: NASA, JPL-Caltech, Voyager

Poster Illustration Credit: NASA, JPL-Caltech, Voyager

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2017 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use