Headlines > News > Lunar View, Solar Eclipse

Lunar View, Solar Eclipse

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Thu Aug 31, 2017 8:16 am via: NASA
Orbiting above the lunar nearside on August 21, the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter turned to look back on a bright, Full Earth. As anticipated its Narrow Angle Camera scanned this sharp view of our fair planet, catching the shadow of the Moon racing along a path across the United States at about 1,500 miles per hour.

In fact, the dark lunar shadow is centered over Hopkinsville, Kentucky at 1:25:30 Central Daylight Time. From there, the New Moon blocked the Sun high in clear skies for about 2 minutes and 40 seconds in a total solar eclipse.

Image Credit: NASA / GSFC / Arizona State Univ. / Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter

