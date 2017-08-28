This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Monday, August 28, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Breakthrough Prize Organization and more with Dr. S. Pete Worden.

Prior to joining the Breakthrough Prize Foundation, Dr. Worden was Director of NASA’s Ames Research Center. He was research professor of astronomy at the University of Arizona. He is a recognized expert on space and science issues and has been a leader in building partnerships between governments and the private sector internationally. Dr. Worden has authored or co-authored more than 150 scientific papers in astrophysics and space sciences. He served as a scientific co-investigator for three NASA space science missions – most recently the Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph launched in 2013 to study the Sun. He received the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal for the 1994 Clementine Mission to the moon. Dr. Worden was named the 2009 Federal Laboratory Consortium ‘Laboratory Director of the Year’ and is the recipient of the 2010 Arthur C. Clarke Innovator’s Award. Dr. Worden is a retired Brig. General in the USAF.



2. Tuesday, August 29, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (August 30, 2-3:30 GMT)

USRA, DOD space and much more in discussion with Dan Mosqudea.

Daniel (Dan) Mosqueda is the Manager of National Security Program Development for the Universities Space Research Association (USRA), a scientific research and advanced technology company at the forefront of space-related testing and assessments. Mr. Mosqueda works out of USRA’s Headquarters in Columbia, Maryland.

Lt Colonel Mosqueda (USAF, Retired) joined USRA from Headquarters Air Force Space Command’s Directorate of Requirements, Policy and Integration Division where he led the establishment of the AFSPC Innovation Forum. Mr. Mosqueda was also a key player in developing and implementing the Requirements and Acquisition Management Program (RAMP), as well as being responsible for the Space Operations Weapon System Management program (SOWSM).

Mr. Mosqueda served as the Deputy Director, Joint Expeditionary Task Training at Headquarters Second Air Force, Keesler AFB, Mississippi where he was responsible for managing the training and deployment system moving over 26,000 airmen to Operations IRAQI FREEDOM and ENDURING FREEDOM. He served as the Air Force Functional Manager for Provincial Reconstruction Teams in Afghanistan as well.

For this responsibility, he ensured PRT airmen were correctly trained and equipped prior to deployment, as well as sitting on a “Whole of Government” lessons learned committee to ensure US efforts in reconstruction were optimal. Mr. Mosqueda was a Senior Defense Analyst at Kepler Research where he provided services to Headquarters USAF, Directorate of Personnel. He developed comprehensive database taxonomy to prepare existing systems for future Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) implementation. He also coordinated movement of several software and server applications from Pentagon servers to other locations.

At Headquarters Air Force Space Command, he served as a consultant to the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Mission Area Team in the Air Force Space Command Directorate of Planning and Programming, He represented the Command at Thor’s Hammer II, the National Space Game, providing counsel and expertise on how to use space systems to track terrorists and other potential enemy forces in future engagements.

While at Kepler, Mr. Mosqueda also worked on the TimePiece software development team, providing customized scheduling systems for Twentieth Air Force’s ICBM crew operations. Mr. Mosqueda served as the Individual Mobilization Augmentee to the Commander of the 595th Operations Support Squadron at the Space Innovation and Development Center. He led a squadron providing intelligence and operational testing services to AFSPC units. He has also served in numerous Air Force positions including missile operations and international treaty engagement missions.

Mr. Mosqueda holds a Masters Degree in Military Studies from the American Military University, Bachelors Degree in Russian and East European Studies from the University of Michigan, and HBX CORe, a program on the fundamentals of business from Harvard Business School. He has also completed Air War College, Air Command and Staff College, and Squadron Officer School, as well as the Reserve Component National Security course at the National Defense University



3. Friday, September 1, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Space traffic command, small sats and Surrey Satellite with Dr. Stuart Eves.

Dr Stuart Eves is Lead Mission Concepts Engineer for Surrey Satellite Technology Limited. He has worked in the space industry since 2004, following a 16-year career with the UK MOD.

Stuart has worked on a variety of satellite missions, including Skynet 4, Skynet 5, and TDS-1. The highlight of Stuart’s career to date was the initiation of the TopSat imaging satellite programme, which established a new world record for “resolution per mass of satellite”, and was the subject of a display in the Science Museum in London.

He has been writing on the subject of space security for several years, and is currently the industry chair of the UK’s Space Information Exchange (SPIE) forum. He has also recently completed a book entitled Space Traffic Control.

Stuart has an MSc in Astrophysics, a PhD in constellation design, and has been a Fellow of the UK’s Royal Astronomical Society for more than 25 years.

