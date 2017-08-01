Diamond Ring in a Cloudy Sky

As the Moon’s shadow swept across the US on August 21, eclipse chasers in the narrow path of totality were treated to a diamond ring in the sky. At the beginning and end of totality, the fleeting and beautiful effect often produces audible gasps from an amazed audience. It occurs just before or after the appearance of the faint solar corona with a brief ring of light and glimpse of Sun.

In this scene from the end of totality at Central, South Carolina, clouds drift near the Sun’s diamond ring in the sky.