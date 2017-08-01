Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Diamond Ring in a Cloudy Sky

Diamond Ring in a Cloudy Sky

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Fri Aug 25, 2017 8:04 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

As the Moon’s shadow swept across the US on August 21, eclipse chasers in the narrow path of totality were treated to a diamond ring in the sky. At the beginning and end of totality, the fleeting and beautiful effect often produces audible gasps from an amazed audience. It occurs just before or after the appearance of the faint solar corona with a brief ring of light and glimpse of Sun.

In this scene from the end of totality at Central, South Carolina, clouds drift near the Sun’s diamond ring in the sky.

Image Credit & Copyright: Ashley Marando

Image Credit & Copyright: Ashley Marando

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2017 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use