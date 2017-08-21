This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Monday, August 21, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

NewSpace investing with Robb Kunz.



Robb Kunz is a Founder & CEO of several high-technology Companies, an Active Angel Investor, the Founder & Managing Partner of ventureblue Capital and Co-founder of BoomStartup, Utah’s Mentorship-driven investment program.

As an Investor, he founded and created ventureblue Capital an early-stage high technology investment firm. He is an active Angel Investor as a member of the Olympus Angels Investors based in Salt Lake City, Utah and recently was acknowledge as one of the top 15 Angel Investors in the State of Utah for 2009 and 2010. He recently Co-founded and is Co-Managing Partner of BoomStartup, Utah’s Mentorship-driven Investment Program. He was recently selected as 2010 Investor Mentor of the Year in the State of Utah. He can also be found on AngelList at http://angel.co/robbkunz.

As an Entrepreneur, his expertise and track record revolves around starting, launching & funding emerging Companies. He is a Senior Technology Executive with strong business strategy with hands-on execution capability. He is the Founder/CEO of KnowledgeBlue, an Open Source Systems Integrator and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm. KnowledgeBlue was recently acknowledge as the 37th fastest growing Company in the State of Utah as part of the elite Utah100. group. He was recently acknowledge as one of the Top 100 Venture Entrepreneurs in the State of Utah as part of the v-Spring v100.

As a Director, he sits on the Board of GuestSpan, which provides high-technology SaaS solutions to the Hospitality Industry and RedSpan Inc.



2. Tuesday, August 22, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (August 23, 2-3:30 GMT)

NewSpace trends and opportunities discussed with Bruce Pittman.

Bruce Pittman has been at the forefront of commercial space development for public benefit for over thirty years. Currently he is Senior Vice President and Senior Operating Officer of the National Space Society and Chair of the AIAA Commercial Space Group. In 2013, for his exceptional lifelong contributions, Mr. Pittman was awarded NASA’s highest honor for a non-government individual: The NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal.

Mr. Pittman was an originating founder and developer of SpaceHab Space Research Laboratory, the first commercial endeavor on a manned space vehicle. SpaceHab flew on 22 Space Shuttle missions, realized over $1B in contracted sales, and opened the door for a wide range of research in basic science, life sciences, materials sciences, educational projects, and commercial applications.

In 2005, Mr. Pittman was instrumental in the initiation and development of the Commercial Orbital Transportation Services (COTS) concept which was announced to the public in 2006. The value of this approach was spectacularly demonstrated by SpaceX in 2010 with its successful orbital flight and landing of the Dragon capsule, the first private organization in history to have achieved this milestone at a fraction of the cost of traditional procurement approaches.

Mr. Pittman Co-Developed with Rob Kelso of NASA JSC the Innovative Lunar Demonstrations Data program, a new commercial lunar initiative to leverage the Google Lunar X Prize for NASA and public benefits. Through this initiative, announced in October 2010, NASA committed to purchase data related to innovative lunar missions from six Google Lunar X PRIZE teams. NASA awarded small, firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts worth at least $10,000 to these companies, making them eligible to make later sales of lunar data worth as much as $10 million each. In exchange, each of these companies will provide NASA with unique and valuable data regarding the demonstration of critical technical components required to mount successful, low cost missions to the lunar surface. These purchases demonstrate clearly that a new era of lunar exploration has begun, one in which government space agencies and commercial firms alike will play an important role in making missions to the Moon participatory and financially sustainable.

In November 2010, Mr. Pittman was an initiating founder of the International Lunar Research Park, a public-private international partnership concept that received unanimous endorsement by the international community at the JUSTSAP 2010 conference (Japan-U.S. Science Technology and Applications Program). As one of the conference organizers, Pittman was instrumental in focusing the conference on developing a critical path toward building sustainable robotic and human settlements beyond low-Earth-orbit. Particular emphasis was given to evaluating both the benefits and feasible approaches to establishing a multi-national research park on the Moon that would be developed by a consortium of space-faring nations from around the world.

Pittman also led the In-Space Fuel Depot analysis for the Human Exploration Framework Team that offered a more cost-effective and nearer term option for implementing the Flexible Path approach recommended by the Augustine Committee, while providing significant benefits towards the development of a more robust commercial space industry in the U.S.

Robert Bruce Pittman’s career history is rich with contributions that have benefited both NASA and the nation and increased opportunities for public participation in the space program. In addition to the achievements described above, the following additional highlights describe some of the many successful endeavors that Mr. Pittman has led to promote the development of commercial space for public benefit.



3. Friday, August 25, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

How to finance a Mars settlement with Brian Hanley.

Brian Hanley has several papers in banking and monetary economics, as well as policy and science. A long time space buff, he has wrestled with the financing problem for 25 years. He has a bachelors degree in computer science, a doctorate with honors from UC Davis in microbiology, is a multiple entrepreneur and guest lectured for 6 years to the MBA program at Santa Clara University.



4. Sunday, August 27, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Open Lines. The topics you want to talk about. First time callers welcome, all space and STEM topics welcomes.

You can listen to the shows under www.TheSpaceShow.com

