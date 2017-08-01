Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Perseids over the Pyrénées

Perseids over the Pyrénées

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Fri Aug 18, 2017 8:07 am
This mountain and night skyscape stretches across the French Pyrenees National Park on August 12, near the peak of the annual Perseid meteor shower. The multi-exposure panoramic view was composed from the Col d’Aubisque, a mountain pass, about an hour before the bright gibbous moon rose. Centered is a misty valley and lights from the region’s Gourette ski station toward the south.

Taken over the following hour, frames capturing some of the night’s long bright perseid meteors were aligned against the backdrop of stars and Milky Way.

Image Credit & Copyright: Jean-Francois Graffand

Image Credit & Copyright: Jean-Francois Graffand

