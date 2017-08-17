Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Cosmonauts Begin Spacewalk

Cosmonauts Begin Spacewalk

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Thu Aug 17, 2017 9:08 pm via: NASA
Expedition 52 Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin and Flight Engineer Sergey Ryazanskiy, of the Russian space agency Roscosmos began a planned six-hour spacewalk from the Pirs Docking Compartment of the International Space Station at 10:36 a.m. EDT.

Both spacewalkers are wearing Russian Orlan spacesuits with blue stripes. Yurchikhin is designated extravehicular crew member 1 (EV1) for this spacewalk, the ninth of his career. Ryazanskiy, embarking on his fourth spacewalk, is extravehicular crew member 2 (EV2).

