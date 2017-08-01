Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Stars, Gas, and Dust Battle in the Carina Nebula

Stars, Gas, and Dust Battle in the Carina Nebula

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Tue Aug 15, 2017 8:08 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

Chaos reigns in the Carina Nebula where massive stars form and die. Striking and detailed, this close-up of a portion of the famous nebula is a combination of light emitted by hydrogen (shown in red) and oxygen (shown in blue). Dramatic dark dust knots and complex features revealed are sculpted by the winds and radiation of Carina’s massive and energetic stars.

One iconic feature of the Carina Nebula is the dark V-shaped dust lane that occurs in the top half of the image. The Carina Nebula spans about 200 light years, lies about 7,500 light years distant, and is visible with binoculars toward the southern constellation of Carina. In a billion years after the dust settles — or is destroyed, and the gas dissipates — or gravitationally condenses, then only the stars will remain — but not even the brightest ones.

Image Credit & Copyright: Bastien Foucher

Image Credit & Copyright: Bastien Foucher

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2017 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use