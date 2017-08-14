This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Monday, August 14, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Dr. Erik Seedhouse’s new book, “To Mars & Beyond, FAST!, plasma propulsion, VASIMR and Dr. Franklin Chang Diaz.

Since the 1970s, Dr. Franklin Chang Díaz developed the original concept of a high-power plasma rocket by cross-pollinating and experimenting ideas across disciplines and technologies. Holding 3 NASA patents to his name with the invention of the VASIMR engine, Dr. Chang Díaz continues to break new ground as a space and renewable energies entrepreneur at Ad Astra Rocket Company. Ad Astra Rocket Company is based in Houston, Texas. It has an international subsidiary in Guanacaste, Costa Rica that focuses on renewable energies for the region. With an elite team of creative, innovative, and visionary international scientists at Ad Astra Rocket Company, Dr. Chang Díaz has matured the VASIMR technology to a near space flight readiness level. The company prepares this cost-effective, efficient and sustainable rocket technology for a flight demonstration in space.

Ad Astra Rocket Company is a major contributor to a new wave of human and robotic commercial space activities that emerges worldwide. VASIMR enables numerous in-space travel missions & operations. These missions including the deflection of dangerous asteroids that threaten the Earth and the removal of loose space debris that currently orbit around the Earth.

Ad Astra Rocket Company Costa Rica focuses on renewable energy products and services that cater to the increasingly-important market of renewable energies for electricity and transportation in the region. The Costa Rican energy sector alone already boasts the world’s highest percentage of electricity derived from alternative sources. An estimated 97% of the country’s total energy needs in electricity derives from hydroelectric plants, windmills, geothermal generators, biomass, and solar energy. Currently, the company in Costa Rica focuses on the developmental operations of the first-hydrogen powered bus for transportation in Central America.

Dr. Chang Díaz has over 35 years of experience in experimental plasma physics, engineering, and high power electric propulsion. Alongside his work as a U.S. astronaut at NASA, Dr. Chang Díaz implemented closer ties between the astronaut corps and the scientific community. In 1987, he founded and led the Astronaut Science Colloquium Program. He also helped initiate the Astronaut Science Support Group, which he directed until 1989. Since 1990, Dr. Chang Díaz has partnered with international initiatives between space scientists and Latin America. The United Nations sponsored the First Space Conference of The Americas in Costa Rica as a result of these types of initiatives. In subsequent years, additional conferences in Chile, Uruguay, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico have followed the Costa Rican initiative. In 1992, Dr. Chang Díaz also envisioned and conducted on board the space shuttle the ChagaSpace Project. The ChagaSpace Project was the first multinational experiment on Protein Crystal Growth. Five countries from Latin America collaborated to study the tropical parasitic Chagas disease in space. In 1994, Dr. Chang Díaz founded and directed

the Advanced Space Propulsion Laboratory (ASPL) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. This multi-center research team developed cutting-edge propulsion technology. Having served for 25 years in U.S. government space operations and in the management and implementation of research and development programs, Dr. Chang Díaz achieved numerous medals and recognitions. He received NASA’s Distinguished Service Medal, the agency’s highest honor, on 4 different occasions. Prior to his work at NASA, Dr. Chang Díaz worked in magnetic and inertial confinement fusion research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the independent Charles Stark Draper Laboratory.

Anchored with a strong sense of global solidarity and an even stronger mission to give-back, Ad Astra Rocket Company hosts international educational outreach programs for younger generations. It also provides an international developmental experimental platform for up-and-coming students of science in applied plasma physics and renewable energies. Dr. Chang Díaz is also an Adjunct Professor of Physics at Rice University and the University of Houston, as well as an honorary faculty at numerous universities worldwide. Dr. Chang Díaz serves on the Board of Directors of Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), a Fortune 500 corporation with headquarters in Indiana and a leader in power generation systems. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Earth University, an international educational institution located in Costa Rica and devoted to sustainable development. Dr. Chang Díaz also joined the Administrative Board of the Arias Foundation for World Peace. Since 2004, Dr. Chang Díaz leads Estrategia Siglo XXI. This is a non-profit organization launched in Costa Rica under the leadership of Dr. Franklin Chang Díaz to lead the country in its transformation as a developed nation with partnerships in science, technology, and innovation.



Erik Seedhouse is a Norwegian-Canadian suborbital astronaut. After completing his first degree the author joined the 2nd Battalion the Parachute Regiment. During his time in the ‘Para’s’, Erik spent six months in Belize, where he trained in the art of jungle warfare. Later, he spent many months learning the intricacies of desert warfare in Cyprus. He made more than 30 jumps from a C130, performed more than 200 helicopter abseils and fired more light anti-tank weapons than he cares to remember! Upon returning to the world of academia, the author embarked upon a Master’s degree, supporting his studies by winning prize money in 100km running races. After placing third in the World 100km Championships and setting the North American 100km record, Erik turned to ultra-distance triathlon, winning the World Endurance Triathlon Championships in 1995 and 1996. For good measure, he won the inaugural World Double Ironman Championships in 1995 and the infamous Decatriathlon, an event requiring competitors to swim 38km, cycle 1800km, and run 422km. Non-stop!. In 1996, Erik pursued his Ph.D. at the German Space Agency. While conducting his studies he won Ultraman Hawai’i and the European Ultraman Championships as well as completing the Race Across America bike race. Due to his success as the world’s leading ultra-distance triathlete Erik was featured in dozens of magazine and television interviews. In 1997, GQ magazine nominated him as the ‘Fittest Man in the World’.In 1999, Erik retired from being a pro triathlete and took a research position at Simon Fraser University. In 2005 the author worked as an astronaut training consultant for Bigelow Aerospace and wrote ‘Tourists in Space’, a training manual for spaceflight participants. In 2009 he was one of the final 30 candidates in the Canadian Space Agency’s Astronaut Recruitment Campaign. Between 2008 and 2013 he served as director of Canada’s manned centrifuge and hypobaric operations. Erik works as an Assistant Professor in Commercial Space Operations at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University’s Daytona Beach campus. When not enjoying the sun on the Space Coast he spends as much time as possible in Sandefjord, Norway, and Kona, Hawaii.



2. Tuesday, August 15, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (August 16, 2-3:30 GMT)

Space Studies Institute, advanced propulsion, Gary’s new project with Gary C. Hudson.

Gary C. Hudson is Co-Founder of the Transformational Space Corporation, AirLaunch LLC and HMX Inc. He has worked in the field of commercial space for 42 years with an emphasis on development of innovative low-cost systems. In 1996, he co-founded Rotary Rocket, dedicated to the development of a single-stage-to-orbit launch vehicle that used a rocket-tipped rotor propulsion system. Rotary Rocket conducted three low-altitude flight tests of a full-scale vehicle. He is also the designer of the Phoenix family of launch vehicles which led directly to the DC-X. He was awarded and Aviation Week & Space Technology “Laurel” in 1994 for the DC-X program. He has been a Board Member of the Space Transportation Association, is currently a member of the Board of Advisors of the Space Frontier Foundation, and has presented testimony before the U.S. Congress on many occasions. In addition, he has taught at the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School, the Institute for Space and Astronautical Sciences of Tokyo University, and Stanford University.



3. Friday, August 18, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (August 19, 2-3:30 GMT)

Open Lines Discussion, all space and STEM topics welcome as are first time callers.



4. Sunday, August 20, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Ms. Sharon Weinberger’s new book, The Imagineers of War: The Untold Story of DARPA, the Pentagon Agency That Changed the World.

Sharon Weinberger is currently a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT, and on leave as the senior reporter for Wired’s national security blog, DANGER ROOM. She is the co-author of A Nuclear Family Vacation: Travels in the World of Atomic Weaponry (Bloomsbury, 2008) and the author of Imaginary Weapons: A Journey Through the Pentagon’s Scientific Underworld (Nations Books, 2006). Her writing on military science and technology has appeared in Nature, Discover, Slate, Wired, the Washington Post Magazine, and the Financial Times. She received her B.A. from Johns Hopkins University, and holds an M.A. from the University of Pittsburgh’s Graduate School of Public and International Affairs and an M.A. in Russian and East European Studies from Yale University.

