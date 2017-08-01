Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Density Waves in Saturn's Rings from Cassini

Density Waves in Saturn's Rings from Cassini

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Tue Aug 8, 2017 8:10 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

What causes the patterns in Saturn’s rings? The Cassini spacecraft, soon ending its 13 years orbiting Saturn, has sent back another spectacular image of Saturn’s immense ring system in unprecedented detail. The physical cause for some of Saturn’s ring structures is not always understood. The cause for the beautifully geometric type of ring structure shown here in ring of Saturn, however, is surely a density wave.

A small moon systematically perturbing the orbits of ring particles circling Saturn at slightly different distances causes such a density wave bunching. Also visible on the lower right of the image is a bending wave, a vertical wave in ring particles also caused by the gravity of a nearby moon. Cassini’s final orbits are allowing a series of novel scientific measurements and images of the Solar System’s most grand ring system.

Image Credit & License: NASA/JPL/SSI; Digital Composite : Emily Lakdawalla (Planetary Society)

Image Credit & License: NASA/JPL/SSI; Digital Composite : Emily Lakdawalla (Planetary Society)

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2017 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use