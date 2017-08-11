This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Friday, August 11, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Starship Congress recorded interviews or Dr.Space Live summary of the event.



Since 2011, Icarus Interstellar has been researching the pathways which will allow humankind to reach the stars. As their efforts continue with the invaluable support of people like you, this year they commit Starship Congress to the work that needs to do today to bring the stars within reach for everyone.

At Starship Congress they put the utmost emphasis on bringing people together in discussion on actions, research and initatives towards interstellar achievements. They commit to a Single-Track meeting, with consideration to people with accessibility and hearing disabilities.

The outcome of this meeting will set the research priorities of Icarus Interstellar organization and will define their messaging for the next two years. They invite everyone to be a part of this process, because this is a Mission for all Humankind.



2. Sunday, August 13, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Commercial and NewSpace investing with Dylan Taylor.

Dylan Taylor is a leading angel investor. He has several investments within the smallsat and Earth observation sector, including OmniEarth, Cape Analytics, Planet, RBC Signals, Ardusat, York Space Systems, and LeoLabs.

You can listen to the shows under www.TheSpaceShow.com

Source and copyright by The Space Show.