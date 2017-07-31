This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, July 31, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Space legal news from a different perspective from Dr. Mark J. Sundahl.



Mark Sundahl is the Charles R. Emrick Jr.- Calfee, Halter & Griswold Professor of Law at Cleveland State University’s Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. Prof. Sundahl has written broadly and spoken around the world on various issues in the field of space law, ranging from suborbital space tourism to asteroid mining. He currently serves as the chair of the International Space Policy Working Group of the FAA’s Commercial Space Transportation Committee which advises the FAA on new space regulations. He is also an advisor to the U.S. delegation to the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.



2. Tuesday, August 1, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (August 2, 2-3:30 GMT)

Dr. Francis Cucinotta’s reviewed & published HSF radiation study

Dr. Francis A. Cucinotta is a Professor of Health Physics at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Dr. Cucinotta received his Doctorate degree in nuclear physics from Old Dominion University. He worked at NASA from 1990-2013 as a research scientist, Radiological Health Officer, Space Radiation Project Manager and Chief Scientist. Dr. Cucinotta developed the astronaut exposure data base of organ doses and cancer risk estimates for all human missions from Mercury to the International Space Station (ISS), and developed risk models for acute, cancer and circulatory disease. He was NASA’s manager for the construction of the NASA Space Radiation Lab (NSRL), and NSRL Operations from 2003 to 2012. He is currently a Principal Investigator for the National Cancer Institute investigating the biophysics of radiation damage to dendrites and spines leading to changes in neuron morphology and cognition in cancer treatment with X-rays, protons, and carbon ions. Dr. Cucinotta has published over 350 peer-reviewed journal articles, and numerous book chapters and NASA Technical Reports on nuclear and space physics, shielding, DNA damage and repair, biodosimetry, systems biology, and risk assessment models. He has won numerous NASA Awards for his efforts in research, mission safety, and research management. Dr. Cucinotta is the past President of the Radiation Research Society, and an elected Council Member of the National Council of Radiation Protection and Measurements (NCRP).



3. Sunday, August 6, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Human factors and space medicine updates with Dr. John Jurist, Dr. Jim Logan.



Dr. Jurist was simultaneously a physicist and a medical researcher before becoming involved in business. He earned degrees in biophysics and nuclear medicine while he was at the UCLA School of Medicine with his dissertation work performed in the Division of Orthopedic Surgery. Dr. Jurist has held faculty positions at the University of Wisconsin (Madison) in the Medical School’s Division of Orthopedic Surgery and in the Space Science and Engineering Center. In the former, he studied human factors in space flight during Apollo and what was then called Apollo Applications and organized a metabolic bone disease laboratory for translational research. In the latter during the early 1970s, he was team leader of the group that transmitted the first medical imaging over communications satellite links in a precursor to telemedicine. In the business arena, he created and ran a biomedical engineering consulting firm, was president of a successful outpatient surgical center, and founded a nonprofit medical research institute and ran it for four years. Dr. Jurist is experienced in evaluating a business plan and in running a business. He has applied his experience to the developing NewSpace industry as an investor in several small NewSpace corporations, supported R&D in others with corporate grants, and has partly funded academic propulsion, robotics, and biodynamics research groups at multiple universities. Among other professional organizations, he is currently a Life Member of the International Association of Military Flight Surgeon Pilots, an Associate Fellow of the Aerospace Medical Association, an Emeritus member of the Orthopaedic Research Society, and a Fellow of the Gerontological Society. His teaching and research activities revolve around his present position as Adjunct Professor of Biophysics and Aviation at Rocky Mountain College and his previous Adjunct Professorship at the Space Studies Department of the University of North Dakota.



Dr. Jim Logan held numerous positions in his twenty-year career at NASA including Chief of Flight Medicine and Chief of Medical Operations. He served as Mission Control Surgeon, Deputy Crew Surgeon or Crew Surgeon for twenty-five space shuttle missions and Project Manager for the Space Station Medical Facility, a telemedicine-based inflight medical delivery system for long duration missions. A founding board member of the American Telemedicine Association, Dr. Logan has consulted for as a variety of international and domestic healthcare organizations as well as the RAND Corporation and the Department of Defense. Board certified in Aerospace Medicine and recipient of NASA’s Distinguished Speakers Award, his lecturing activities have taken him to thirteen countries including the Peoples Republic of China. Dr. Logan has been a Provost for International Space University in Strasbourg, France and has been featured on the Public Broadcast System (PBS), CanadaAM, The History Channel, National Geographic Channel and numerous radio talk shows. He recently completed a medical fellowship in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina, and now resides in Austin, Texas.

Source and copyright by The Space Show.