This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, July 24, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Entrepreneurship & NewSpace/Commercial Space with Ken Davidian.



Mr. Ken Davidian has worked for the FAA’s Office of Commercial Space Transportation (AST) in Washington, DC since 2008 and is currently the AST Director of Research and Program Manager for the FAA Center of Excellence for Commercial Space Transportation. Mr. Davidian currently serves as a member of the Ohio State University Aerospace Engineering External Advisory Board, Associate Editor of the New Space Journal, Chair of the IAF Entrepreneurial & Investment Committee, and Vice Chair of the IAF Space Economy Committee. Prior to FAA AST, Mr. Davidian worked for the NASA Lewis Research Center, International Space University, Paragon Space Development Corporation, X PRIZE Foundation, and NASA Headquarters. Davidian received his BS degree in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from the Ohio State University in 1983, and an MS degree in Mechanical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University in 1987. He attended the International Space University Summer Session Program in 1989. Mr. Davidian is currently enrolled in a doctoral program at the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business. His dissertation focuses on affecting policy, programmatic, and acquisition strategy decision-making within FAA AST to improve the viability of nascent space transportation markets.



2. Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (July 26, 2-3:30 GMT)

Dr. Pat Patterson about SmallSat Conference.

With nearly 30 years of experience in the space industry, Dr. Patterson has a distinctive and broad history in space systems engineering for upper atmospheric research as well as small satellites, and mission operations planning and directing. Dr. Patterson is currently the Director of Advanced Concepts at Utah State University’s (USU) Space Dynamics Laboratory (SDL). He is also the Chairman of the annual AIAA/USU Conference on Small Satellites. Other roles include membership on the AIAA Small Satellite Technical Committee, the Technical Committee for the European Space Agency 4S Symposium, and the Scientific Program Committee for the IAA Symposium on Small Satellites for Earth Observation. Dr. Patterson also serves as an Industrial Advisory Committee member for USU’s Electrical and Computer Engineering department.

His doctoral research was based on the rocket flights of the Coupling of Dynamics and Aurora (CODA) I and II science missions launched from Poker Flat Alaska, where he investigated the effects of disturbances caused by sounding rockets on the measurement of atomic oxygen using the resonant fluorescence technique in the mesosphere and lower thermosphere.

Dr. Patterson has supported multiple space sensor, sounding rocket and spacecraft programs through systems engineering and program management. Dr. Patterson has also supported development of test plans and training documentation, trained on-site operators, and operations lead for spacecraft, laser, and radar systems for multiple Air Force programs.



3. Friday, July 28, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (July 29, 2-3:30 GMT)

Your opportunity to be on The Space Show or to co-host a program.



4. Sunday, July 30, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

EM Drive, advanced propulsion and more discussed with Dr. M.E.(Mike) McCulloch.

Lecturer in geomatics (the maths of positioning in space), physicist and author of Physics from the Edge.

