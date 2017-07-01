Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Apollo 11: Catching Some Sun

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Sat Jul 22, 2017 8:11 am via: NASA
Bright sunlight glints and long dark shadows mark this image of the lunar surface. It was taken July 20, 1969 by Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first to walk on the Moon. Pictured is the mission’s lunar module, the Eagle, and spacesuited lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin unfurling a long sheet of foil also known as the Solar Wind Composition Experiment.

Exposed facing the Sun, the foil trapped particles streaming outward in the solar wind, catching a sample of material from the Sun itself. Along with moon rocks and lunar soil samples, the solar wind collector was returned for analysis in earthbound laboratories.

Image Credit: Apollo 11, NASA (Image scanned by Kipp Teague)

