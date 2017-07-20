This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, July 17, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Valt Enterprises and hypesonic flight plus R&D with Karl Hoose, Elise McGill as guest.

Karl Hoose is the CEO/CTO of VALT Enterprises, a revolutionary company developing the VALT launch system, specifically to address the fast-growing launch demand and space access requirements of the emerging nanosatellite industry. Beginning with the National Aerospace Plane Program, Karl has over 30 years of experience with high-speed air-breathing (i.e. ramjet/scramjet) and rocket propulsion, high performance piston and combined cycle engines, and advanced vehicle systems. He was the Founder and President of Applied Thermal Sciences, Inc. an award winning, Maine-based research and development (R&D) engineering firm that earned a national reputation for developing cutting edge technologies, and has successfully transitioned concepts to commercial product. He has been awarded patents for his innovative technologies, including an innovative internal combustion engine and variable thrust rocket motor. Karl is a licensed professional engineer, and received his B.S. and M.S. degrees in mechanical engineering from the University of Maine. He has and continues to serve on several boards to facilitate the growth of an innovative STEM workforce.

Elise McGill, the Co-founder and VP of Business Development of VALT Enterprises, has extensive experience in market research and analysis, customer relationship management, organizational leadership, strategic planning and bridging technological innovation to evolving market sector demands. She has been investigating the nanosatellite industry for over 7 years and maintains significant expertise in marketing hypersonic systems for unique areas of growth, such as, nanosatellite launch, missile defense, hypersonic UAV delivery and access to space missions.



2. Tuesday, July 18, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (July 19, 2-3:30 GMT)

“Next Giant Leap for America To The Moon – Uncle Sam” by Dr. Ajay Kothari.

Dr. Ajay P. Kothari, President and CEO, founded Astrox in 1987. Dr. Kothari has been the project leader on a number of projects for the NASA, Air Force, Navy, Army, as well as McDonnell Douglas Corporation (now Boeing). The Astrox-West Division located at Colorado Springs, CO is headed by Dr. Christopher Tarpley.



3. Thursday, July 20, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (July 21, 2-3:30 GMT)

Evoloterra Discussion (Evoloterra has been updated) with Rand Simberg and Bill Simon.

Rand Simberg is a former project manager with Rockwell International having previously worked at the Aerospace Corporation. At Rockwell, he worked on a number of advanced concepts, including solar power satellites, launch and orbit transfer systems, space tethers, and lunar resource utilization. He has been cited as an expert in space transportation by the (now defunct) Office of Technology Assessment, and has provided key input into a number of space policy reports. He was editor of the Space Activists’ Handbook (a publication of Spacepac) for several years. For the past eighteen years, he has been the President of Interglobal Space Lines, Inc., a commercial space entrepreneurial company and consultancy, specializing in low-cost space access and tourism. He has dual degrees in engineering from the University of Michigan (concentrating in astronautics) and a masters in technical management from West Coast University, in Los Angeles. Now an adjunct scholar at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, he writes regularly at Popular Mechanics, Pajamas Media, The New Atlantis, and occasionally at National Review. He blogs regularly at the Washington Examiner, and maintains his own weblog on space policy and a range of other topics.

Bill Simon is currently a sales engineer doing business development and sales for high-technology companies. His experience includes over 14 years as a manufacturer’s representative in Southern California specializing in complex RF and microwave components, composites and instrumentation. From 1988 to 2008 Bill started and ran a corporation that designed and manufactured high-performance CCD cameras for low-light imaging used in applications such as astronomy. In addition to managing company operations, he was involved in the electronic and mechanical design of the products, and was awarded two patents for an innovative thermoelectric cooling system. In 2008 Bill participated in the design and fabrication of the NASA/JPL Goldstone radar receiver for the 70-meter antenna as part of the Goldstone Solar System Radar project. Bill is also a technical writer, editor, and illustrator as well as web site designer. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from California State Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, CA. He is also the co-author of Evoloterra.



4. Sunday, July 23, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Open Lines. Devoted to the topics you want to talk about.