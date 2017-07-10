This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Monday, July 10, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Commercial space situational awareness and more with T.S. Kelso.



T.S. serves as a senior research astrodynamicist for AGI and the COMSpOC team, bringing nearly thirty years of experience in space education, research, analysis, acquisition, development, operations, and consulting with organizations such as: Air Force Space Command Space Analysis Center (ASAC); NASA’s Near-Earth Object Science Definition Team; Air Force Chief of Staff’s SPACECAST 2020 and Air Force 2025 future studies; and the Air Force Satellite Control Network. He has taught on the faculty at Air War College; Air Command and Staff College; the Airpower Research Institute; the College of Aerospace Doctrine, Research, and Education; and the Air Force Institute of Technology. T.S. supported the space surveillance community since 1985 by operating electronic data dissemination systems to provide NORAD two-line orbital element sets, associated orbital models, documentation, software, and educational materials to users around the world. Kelso enjoys semi-extreme cycling and astrophotography.



2. Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (July 12, 2-3:30 GMT)

Space news, real news and analysis, lots more as only Bob Zimmerman can bring us!

Robert Zimmerman is a well known and respected space historian and author. He posts regularly at his website, http://behindtheblack.com, on space, science, and other matters relating to cultural and political issues. Mr. Zimmerman is also an award winning author who has written four books on the history of space exploration, all of which are still in print. This first book, GENESIS: THE STORY OF APOLLO 8, was published in 1998, and is now available as an ebook. His most recent book, THE UNIVERSE IN A MIRROR: THE SAGA OF THE HUBBLE SPACE TELESCOPE AND THE VISIONARIES WHO BUILT IT (Princeton University Press) tells the poignant tale of the men and women behind the telescope, and how many had to sacrifice careers and family to get it built. It also describes in detail the importance of Hubble both scientifically and culturally. More than any other instrument sent into space, the Hubble Space Telescope reshaped the human perception of our place in the universe. Robert’s previous book, LEAVING EARTH: SPACE STATIONS, RIVAL SUPERPOWERS, AND THE QUEST FOR INTERPLANETARY TRAVEL, is a must read! It describes in detail the history of manned space flight, post Apollo. Thus, it includes a lot of information about the Soviet/Russian space program that is unknown to most Americans. In 2003 American Astronautical Society awarded LEAVING EARTH the Eugene Emme Award as that year’s the best space history for the general public. Mr. Zimmerman has also authored THE CHRONOLOGICAL ENCYCLOPEDIA OF DISCOVERIES IN SPACE (published by Oryx Press, now ABC-CLIO, 2000), a detailed reference book describing what was accomplished on every space mission beginning in October 1957 with Sputnik and continuing through December 1999. His work is published regularly in such magazines as SCIENCE, SKY & TELESCOPE, ASTRONOMY, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL, FORTUNE, AD ASTRA, AMERICAN HISTORY, STARDATE, and many other major magazines. In 2000 he was co-winner of the David N. Schramm Award, given by the High Energy Astrophysics Division of the American Astronomical Society for Science Journalism.



3. Friday, July 14, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Mike Mongo’s award winning childrend’s book and upcoming TV show!

Mike Mongo is author of children’s book, The Astronaut Instruction Manual (Inkshares/Penguin Random House). He is vice-president of Icarus Interstellar, strategic director of Starship Congress, and serves on the board of Students for the Exploration and Development of Space (SEDS). As an “astronaut teacher,” Mr Mongo annually encourages thousands of students in classrooms all over the world to pursue careers living, working, and playing in space. He has taught astronautics in Mexico, England, the Bahamas, Jamaica, Haiti, the US and Canada, and is the first US American to teach in Cuba primary schools in over 50 years, with six trips to dozens of Cuban school classrooms since 2014. Mr Mongo was a 2017 Ambassador for Yuri’s Night, NextGen student outreach advisor for National Space Society’s (NSS) International Space Development Conference (ISDC), and is a regular co-host on Paul Carr’s Unseen Podcast. His book, The Astronaut Instruction Manual, has been optioned by Legendary Entertainment and is currently in pre-production for television.



4. Sunday, July 16, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Kim Holder as guest.

Kim rediscovered space after searching for a new direction in life in 2013, when she recovered from a long-term fatigue condition. Since then she has taught herself as much as she can about space, and especially the Moon. She loved space exploration growing up, and when she saw the successes SpaceX was having, she felt hope again that space would open up in her lifetime, and a desire to be a part of that.

She applied her background as an artist and writer, and came up with the concept for Moonwards. She works full time on it, researching, designing the colonies, building the models and the website, writing about it, and working with collaborators.

In addition to her training at the Ontario College of Art, her training in Zen meditation and massage therapy mold her approach to considering our future in space. Her background causes her to focus on the long view, and the basics of human nature. She works on Moonwards with the goal of providing the public with a rich way to visualize space settlement, realistically, and to contemplate all it will mean.

Source and copyright by The Space Show.