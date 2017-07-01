Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Earth at Night

Earth at Night

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Sun Jul 9, 2017 8:41 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

Can you find your favorite country or city? Surprisingly, on this world-wide nightscape, city lights make this task quite possible. Human-made lights highlight particularly developed or populated areas of the Earth’s surface, including the seaboards of Europe, the eastern United States, and Japan.

Many large cities are located near rivers or oceans so that they can exchange goods cheaply by boat. Particularly dark areas include the central parts of South America, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The featured composite was created from images that were collected during cloud-free periods in April and October 2012 by the Suomi-NPP satellite, from a polar orbit about 824 kilometers above the surface, using its Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS).

Image Credit : NASA, NOAA NGDC, Suomi-NPP, Earth Observatory, Data and Processing: Chris Elvidge and Robert Simmon

Image Credit : NASA, NOAA NGDC, Suomi-NPP, Earth Observatory, Data and Processing: Chris Elvidge and Robert Simmon

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2017 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use