SpaceX Successfully Launches Intelsat 35e

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket successfully delivered Intelsat 35e, a commercial communications satellite, to a Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO). Falcon 9 lifted off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, July 5, at 7:38 p.m. EDT. The satellite was deployed approximately 32 minutes after launch and the customer has confirmed signal acquisition.

The fourth of the Intelsat EpicNG next-generation high throughput satellites, Intelsat 35e delivers high performance services in C- and Ku-bands. Its unique payload of C-band wide- and spot-beams enables higher efficiency and improved throughput for demanding applications including wireless backhaul, enterprise and mobility services in regions where weather patterns necessitate use of highly reliable C-band spectrum. The Intelsat 35e Ku-band services include a customized high power wide beam for DTH service delivery in the Caribbean, as well as services for mobility and government applications in the Caribbean, trans-Europe to Africa and the African continent.