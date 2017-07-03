This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, July 3, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Mars rocks, geology, and more with Barry DiGregorio.

Honorary Research Fellow, Buckingham Centre for Astrobiology Barry E. DiGregorio’s scientific interests include the study of the geology, geomicrobiology and history of the Great Lakes region in the United States and Canada. Barry also studies ichnology – a science which combines the study of dissolution cavities left behind by organisms along with their tracks, trails and burrows.

In 2000 Barry published a comparison of dissolution cavities found in rocks on the shores of Lake Ontario to similar looking rocks imaged at the Viking 2 landing site on Mars. His published papers on rock varnish coatings are well known among the astrobiology community and was first to publish in 2001 that rocks on Mars appear to have rock varnish coatings covering them. Barry also has a personal and professional interest in search for life on Mars. His writings about this subject can be found in many popular science magazines and scientific journals along with his two books, Mars The Living Planet (1997) and The Microbes of Mars (2011).

Both of these books support the data provided by the 1976 Viking biology experiment known as the Labeled Release experiment designed by Gilbert V. Levin. These books conclude that Levin’s Mars LR experimensts were the first to discover evidence for microbial activity in the soil of Mars. Barry has also served as an astroenvironmental activist for over 12 years and is Director of ICAMSR (more information) an organization dedicated to raising concerns about proper spacecraft sterilization, sample return missions from Mars and international space law pertaining to forward and back contamination of celestial bodies.



2. Friday, July 7, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

The upcoming Starship Congress in Monterrey, CA early August 2017 discussed with Dr. Andreas Tziolas

Dr. Andreas Tziolas is the co-founder and President of Icarus Interstellar. He was a NASA research fellow for Pathfinder and Galileo, and received his PhD. for Astroparticle and String Cosmology. He recently founded the Anchorage Makerspace, is passionate about citizen science, working on grand challenges and creating new avenues for global all encompassing public participation in space exploration. He is currently a grant writer and project manager at Ukpeagvik Inupiat Corporation (UIC), the Native Alaska Tribal Corporation out of Barrow, Alaska – the northernmost city in the United States in the High Arctic, exploring the final frontiers… on earth as much as he has in space.



3. Sunday, July 9, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Article 9 of the Outer Space Treaty discussed with Laura Montgomery.

Laura Montgomery spent over two decades with the Federal Aviation Administration. She served as the manager of the Space Law Branch in the FAA’s Office of the Chief Counsel. Before that, she was the FAA’s Senior Attorney for Commercial Space Transportation. As the FAA’s space lawyer, she supported the Office of Commercial Space Transportation in its authorization and regulation of launch, reentry and the operation of launch and reentry sites, popularly referred to as spaceports. Her work at the FAA included legal interpretations, the development and application of regulations and legislative proposals, identification of matters for enforcement action, and licensing and permitting evaluation. Her rulemakings included human space flight, explosive siting, launch and launch site licensing and safety, experimental permits, lightning protection, and financial responsibility. She addressed a wide range of issues, from amateur rockets, to sea launch, to space balloons. Highlights from Ms. Montgomery’s time at the FAA include her representation of the FAA at the UN’s legal subcommittee of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, her service as chair to an inter-agency working group on space property rights at the request of the Office of Science and Technology Policy in the White House, and her testimony to Congress on the FAA’s interpretation of the Commercial Space Launch Act. Before working for the government, she was in private practice with Arter & Hadden in Washington, DC, where she specialized in telecommunications, administrative law, and appellate work. Laura Montgomery received her law degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and her undergraduate degree with honors from the University of Virginia. She has published articles on human space flight and launch safety. She also writes science fiction, some of which is bourgeois, legal science fiction. The Waking Late books are space opera.

