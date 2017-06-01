Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Northern Summer on Titan

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:16 am via: NASA
While yesterday’s solstice brought summer to planet Earth’s northern hemisphere, a northern summer solstice arrived for ringed planet Saturn nearly a month ago on May 24. Following the Saturnian seasons, its large moon Titan was captured in this Cassini spacecraft image from June 9.

The near-infrared view finds bright methane clouds drifting through Titan’s northern summer skies as seen from a distance of about 507,000 kilometers. Below Titan’s clouds, dark hydrocarbon lakes sprawl near the large moon’s now illuminated north pole.

Image Credit: Cassini Imaging Team, SSI, JPL, ESA, NASA

