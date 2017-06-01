Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > A Sundial that Shows Solstice

A Sundial that Shows Solstice

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:05 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

What day is it? If the day — and time — are right, this sundial will tell you: SOLSTICE. Only then will our Sun be located just right for sunlight to stream through openings and spell out the term for the longest and shortest days of the year. But this will happen today (and again in December).

The sundial was constructed by Jean Salins in 1980 and is situated at the Ecole Supérieure des Mines de Paris in Valbonne Sophia Antipolis of south-eastern France. On two other days of the year, watchers of this sundial might get to see it produce another word: EQUINOXE.

Image Credit & Copyright: Jean-Marc Mari

Image Credit & Copyright: Jean-Marc Mari

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2017 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use