This Week On The Space Show

1. Monday, June 19, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

National security, DOD space updates discussed with Christopher Stone.



Christopher Stone (B.A., M.A., and M.S.) is a space policy and strategy professional in Washington, D.C. He has provided expertise and analysis for over eleven years supporting numerous government entities such as the National Security Space Office, Air Force International Affairs, National Reconnaissance Office and several inter-agency and industry-government space councils with the Principal DoD Space Advisor Staff, Pentagon. Mr. Stone began his space career when he entered the United States Air Force as a graduate of the University of Missouri. He has served in various roles and responsibilities to include: staff member for two US Senators, Executive Director of a Public-Private Economic partnership and space policy consultant in Washington, D.C. In his military career he has served as an ICBM launch officer, Mission Director for a national level space operations center, space strategy planner supporting U.S. Pacific Air Forces, and has led and developed international space engagement between key allies in Europe and the Asia-Pacific. He has published several articles on space policy, strategy and international affairs in The Space Review, Quest, and Space Safety Magazine. He is a former Board Member of the National Space Society and is the former Vice President for Policy and Strategy for the International Space Safety Foundation. He is a former William Van Cleave Scholar and graduate of the Missouri State University’s Defense and Strategic Studies master’s program. His comments are his own and do not reflect the views of his employer or the Department of Defense.



2. Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (June 21, 2-3:30 GMT)

Integrated Spaceflight Services & PoSSUM updates from Dr. Jason Reimuller.

Jason is a Research Scientist with the Space Science Institute and President of Integrated Spaceflight Services, serving as Principal Investigator of Project PoSSUM (Polar Suborbital Science in the Upper Mesosphere) campaign to study the polar mesosphere and noctilucent clouds structures using manned reusable launch vehicles. Jason is also leading the development of spacecraft egress training modules, training simulators, and analog space training capability. In addition, Jason also works as a commercial research pilot and flight test engineer with GATS, Inc, a NAUI SCUBA Divemaster, and is the author of “Spacecraft Egress and Rescue Operations”. Jason served for six years as a system engineer and project manager for NASA’s Constellation Program, leading studies on launch aborts, launch commit criteria, landing conditions, post-landing and emergency crew egress trades, and propulsion options. Jason also led a NASA and NSF-funded flight research campaign to study noctilucent cloud time evolution, structure, and dynamics in Northern Canada as lead investigator and pilot-in-command, and then further applied his background in airborne remote sensing to conduct research in glaciology to better understand the dynamic changes of the Greenlandic Ice Sheet as part of NASA’s Operation ICE Bridge. Jason has been a Commissioned Officer of the US Air Force and a spacecraft flight director for Space Systems Loral. Jason holds a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering Sciences from the University of Colorado in Boulder. He also holds a M.S. degree in Physics from San Francisco State University, a M.S. degree in Aviation Systems from the University of Tennessee, a M.S. Degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Colorado, and a B.S. degree in Aerospace Engineering from the Florida Institute of Technology.



3. Thursday, June 22, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

SpaceX talk with Gwynne Shotwell.

Mrs. Shotwell is the President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX .Mrs. Shotwell joined SpaceX in 2002 as Vice President of Business Development to generate and manage SpaceX’s customer base and the company’s strategic and government relations. In that role, she built the Falcon vehicle family manifest to 29 launches, representing over $2B in revenue. Shotwell is responsible for operational activities of SpaceX, including sales, marketing, manufacturing, launch operations, legal, government relations and finance. Previously, she served for ten years at The Aerospace Corporation and before that, directed business development at Microcosm, Inc. She began her engineering career at Chrysler Motors. Mrs. Shotwell received, with honors, her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree from Northwestern University in Mechanical Engineering and Applied Mathematics. She is active in the Professional Aerospace community, as an elected executive member of the California Space Authority Board of Directors, former officer for both the Space Systems Technical Committee and the LA Section of the AIAA and heads the Frank J. Redd Student scholarship competition raising over $200,000 in scholarships in four years. Mrs. Shotwell developed curricula and taught courses in Systems engineering at the introductory, management, and team levels. Mrs. Shotwell has authored papers in a wide variety of areas from standardizing spacecraft/payload interfaces to Space Shuttle integration and reentry vehicle operational risks.



4. Friday, June 23, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

ISDC update and news from Dr. Doug Plata.

Dr. Plata is a physician and public health specialist in Loma Linda, CA. His undergraduate degree was in biophysics and he went on to complete his MD and MPH with specialty training in Family and Preventive Medicine. His involvement in space has emerged only in the last three years. His primary interest in space is the development of a cis-lunar transportation infrastructure based upon lunar polar ice for propellant. A description of his concept can be found at CisLunarOne.com. He established the on-line Lunar COTS petition which has attracted signatures of individuals from NASA, industry, academia, advocacy organizations, and space journalists.



5. Sunday, June 25, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Open Lines – The topics you want to talk about.

