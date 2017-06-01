Proton M Carrying EchoStar XХI on Board Lifts off from Baikonur

The Proton M Integrated Launch Vehicle (ILV) with the U.S.-made EchoStar XXI communications satellite lifted off at Baikonur Cosmodrome on June 08 at 06:45 Moscow Time (09:45:47 Baikonur 03:45:47 UTC/GMT). This was the 1st Proton mission of 2017.

Both the liftoff and the ascent mission proceeded nominally. At the predicted times, the orbital unit (made up of a Breeze M upper stage mated, via an adapter, to the spacecraft) separated from LV Stage 3 to continue independent powered flight.

The subsequent phases of satellite injection into the target orbit – a geosynchronous transfer orbit – will be implemented by means of five Breeze M’s main engine burns. The EchoStar XXI/ Breeze M upper stage separation is to occur 09 hours 13 minutes after liftoff.

The contract for the use of a Russian-made Proton LV to launch EchoStar XVI was concluded by International Launch Services Inc. (ILS), Reston, Va.

EchoStar XXI was built by U.S.company Space Systems/Lora for EchoStar, a global satellite services provider. Based on SSL’s 1300 bus, EchoStar XXI is a state-of-the-art S-band satellite designed to provide mobile connectivity throughout Europe.

Khrunichev Space Center (KhSC) (part of the ROSCOSMOS State Corporation) designs and manufactures the Proton system, Breeze M upper stage and the Angara family of vehicles. The Proton vehicle family has a heritage of 413 missions since 1965. KhSC includes among its branches several key manufacturers of launch vehicle and spacecraft components in Moscow and in other cities of the Russian Federation. KhSC is a majority owner of International Launch Services, Inc. (ILS) headquartered in Reston, VA (USA). ILS has exclusive rights to market and operate Proton vehicles for commercial customers.