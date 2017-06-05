This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Monday, June 5, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Moonwards updates and more from Kim Holder.



Kim rediscovered space after searching for a new direction in life in 2013, when she recovered from a long-term fatigue condition. Since then she has taught herself as much as she can about space, and especially the Moon. She loved space exploration growing up, and when she saw the successes SpaceX was having, she felt hope again that space would open up in her lifetime, and a desire to be a part of that.

She applied her background as an artist and writer, and came up with the concept for (Moonwards)[www.moonwards.com]. She works full time on it, researching, designing the colonies, building the models and the website, writing about it, and working with collaborators.

In addition to her training at the Ontario College of Art, her training in Zen meditation and massage therapy mold her approach to considering our future in space. Her background causes her to focus on the long view, and the basics of human nature. She works on Moonwards with the goal of providing the public with a rich way to visualize space settlement, realistically, and to contemplate all it will mean.



2. Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (June 7, 2-3:30 GMT)

Ted Spitzmiller’s book “Century Series: The USAF Quest For Air Supremacy 1950-1960″ in discussion with co-host Dr. John Jurist.



Ted Spitzmiller began his professional career in the military at the U.S. Army’s Ordnance Guided Missile School in Huntsville, Alabama. He went on to nuclear weapons training at Sandia Base in New Mexico, where he taught for two years in the Atomic Weapons Training Group. He has worked for IBM, INTEL, and the Los Alamos National Laboratory from which he retired in 2001 to teach at the university level. Spitzmiller is a flight instructor (CFII) who has logged over 4,500 hours in more than 80 different types of aircraft. Combining his skills in writing with his knowledge of aerospace, he has previously published six books and a number of articles in major aviation magazines over the past 35 years.



Dr. Jurist was simultaneously a physicist and a medical researcher before becoming involved in business. He earned degrees in biophysics and nuclear medicine while he was at the UCLA School of Medicine with his dissertation work performed in the Division of Orthopedic Surgery. Dr. Jurist has held faculty positions at the University of Wisconsin (Madison) in the Medical School’s Division of Orthopedic Surgery and in the Space Science and Engineering Center. In the former, he studied human factors in space flight during Apollo and what was then called Apollo Applications and organized a metabolic bone disease laboratory for translational research. In the latter during the early 1970s, he was team leader of the group that transmitted the first medical imaging over communications satellite links in a precursor to telemedicine. In the business arena, he created and ran a biomedical engineering consulting firm, was president of a successful outpatient surgical center, and founded a nonprofit medical research institute and ran it for four years. Dr. Jurist is experienced in evaluating a business plan and in running a business. He has applied his experience to the developing NewSpace industry as an investor in several small NewSpace corporations, supported R&D in others with corporate grants, and has partly funded academic propulsion, robotics, and biodynamics research groups at multiple universities. Among other professional organizations, he is currently a Life Member of the International Association of Military Flight Surgeon Pilots, an Associate Fellow of the Aerospace Medical Association, an Emeritus member of the Orthopaedic Research Society, and a Fellow of the Gerontological Society. His teaching and research activities revolve around his present position as Adjunct Professor of Biophysics and Aviation at Rocky Mountain College and his previous Adjunct Professorship at the Space Studies Department of the University of North Dakota.



3. Friday, June 9, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

NASA Psyche Mission with Dr. Linda T. Elkins-Tanton.

Lindy Elkins-Tanton is the director of the School of Earth and Space Exploration at Arizona State University and she is the Principal Investigator of the Psyche mission, selected as part of NASA’s Discovery program. Her research is on the formation of terrestrial planets, and the relationships between Earth and life on Earth, particularly examining the role of volcanism.

Lindy’s research addresses the chemistry and physics of the formation of terrestrial planets, with projects focusing on planetesimals, the Moon, Mercury, the Earth, rocky exoplanets, and on processes such as degassing the earliest atmospheres. A second research effort concerns the relationships between large volcanic provinces and global extinction events, focusing on the Siberian flood basalts and the end-Permian extinction.

She has lead four field expeditions in Siberia, as well as participated in fieldwork in the Sierra Nevada, the Cascades, Iceland, and the Faroe Islands.

Elkins-Tanton received her B.S. and M.S. from MIT in 1987, and then spent eight years working in business, with five years spent writing business plans for young high-tech ventures. She then returned to MIT for a Ph.D. Elkins-Tanton spent five years as a researcher at Brown University, followed by five years on MIT faculty, culminating as Associate Professor of Geology, before accepting the directorship of the Department of Terrestrial Magnetism at the Carnegie Institution for Science. In 2014 she moved to the directorship at Arizona State University.

Elkins-Tanton is a two-time National Academy of Sciences Kavli Frontiers of Science Fellow and served on the National Academy of Sciences Decadal Survey Mars panel. In 2008 she was awarded a five-year National Science Foundation CAREER award, and in 2009 was named Outstanding MIT Faculty Undergraduate Research Mentor. In 2010 she was awarded the Explorers Club Lowell Thomas prize. The second edition of her six-book series The Solar System, a reference series for libraries, was published in 2010. In 2013 she was named the Astor Fellow at Oxford University, and in 2016 she was named a Fellow of the American Geophysical Union.



4. Sunday, June 11, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Open Lines – You talk about what you want to discuss on this show.

