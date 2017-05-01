Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
A Kalahari Sky

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Tue May 30, 2017 8:11 am via: NASA
You wake up in the Kalahari Desert in Botswana, Africa. You go outside your tent, set up your camera, and take long exposures of the land and sky. What might you see? Besides a lot of blowing dust and the occasional acacia tree, you might catch many sky wonders.

Pictured in 2015 September, sky highlights include the central band of our Milky Way Galaxy, the Pleiades Star Cluster, Barnard’s Loop, and both the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds, to name just a few. Although most of these faded in the morning light, they were quickly replaced by a partial eclipse of the Sun.

Image Credit & Copyright: Petr Horálek

