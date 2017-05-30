This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (May 31, 2-3:30 GMT)

“Chandra’s Cosmos” by Wallace H. Tucker.



WALLACE H. TUCKER, science spokesperson for the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory’s Chandra X-Ray Center, is the author of numerous papers and seven books, including Revealing the Universe, The Star Splitters, and The X-Ray Universe.



2. Friday, June 2, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Orbital debris updates, launch industry updates and more with Dr. Marshall Kaplan.

Marshall H. Kaplan, Ph.D., is a recognized expert in satellite and launch vehicle systems design and Engineering. He has participated in many new launch vehicle and satellite developments and has served as Chief Engineer on two launch vehicle programs. Dr. Kaplan was a member of the National Research Council’s Committee on Reusable Launch Vehicle Technology and Test Program. He has trained organizations that have won large space systems contracts for military and commercial applications. In his 40+ years of academic and industrial experience, he has served as Professor of Aerospace Engineering at the Pennsylvania State University, was the executive Director of a Space Research Institute and has presented space technology and systems courses in the U.S., Europe, Asia and South America. In addition to publishing over 100 papers, reports, and articles on space technologies, he is the author of several books, including the internationally used text, Modern Spacecraft Dynamics and Control. Dr. Kaplan is an AIAA Fellow and member of the Technical Committee on Space Transportation. He holds advanced degrees from MIT and Stanford University and is a Professor of the Practice in the Department of Aerospace Engineering at the University of Maryland.

You can listen to the shows under www.TheSpaceShow.com

Source and copyright by The Space Show.