This Week On The Space Show

1. Monday, May 22, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Learn about the 2017 NewSpace Conference in San Francisco this June with Josh Guild.



Josh Guild is the Interim Executive Director of the Space Frontier Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to unleashing the power of free enterprise to lead a united humanity into the solar system. He joined the Foundation in early 2016 to apply his professional experience to enable the organization to grow financially. Josh is currently leading a dynamic team in the preparations for the NewSpace Conference, which will take place June 27th – 29th in San Francisco, CA. Not taking a typical path to the space industry, Josh is also an accountant working in public practice for Grant Thornton in Chicago, IL, focusing on financial statement audits of manufacturing, technology, and non-profit clients. He holds a Master of Accountancy and Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from the Trulaske College of Business at the University of Missouri and is pending licensure as a Certified Public Accountant.



2. Friday, May 26, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Current space policy thoughts and reality checks with Dr. Scott Pace.

Scott Pace is the Director of the Space Policy Institute and Professor of the Practice of International Affairs at the George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. He is also a member of the faculty of the Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration. His research interests include civil, commercial, and national security space policy, and the management of technical innovation.

Dr. Pace currently serves as the Vice-Chair of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Advisory Committee on Commercial Remote Sensing (ACCRES). From 2005-2008, Dr. Pace served as the Associate Administrator for Program Analysis and Evaluation at NASA. Prior to NASA, he was the Assistant Director for Space and Aeronautics in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). From 1993-2000, Dr. Pace worked for the RAND Corporation’s Science and Technology Policy Institute (STPI). From 1990 to 1993, he was Deputy Director and Acting Director of the Office of Space Commerce, in the Office of the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Commerce. Dr. Pace received a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from Harvey Mudd College in 1980; Masters degrees in Aeronautics & Astronautics and Technology & Policy from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1982; and a Doctorate in Policy Analysis from the RAND Graduate School in 1989.

Dr. Pace received the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal in 2008, the US Department of State’s Group Superior Honor Award, GPS Interagency Team, in 2005, and the NASA Group Achievement Award, Columbia Accident Rapid Reaction Team, in 2004. He has been a member of the US Delegation to the World Radiocommunication Conferences in 1997, 2000, 2003, and 2007. He was also a member of the US Delegation to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Telecommunications Working Group, 1997-2000. More recently, he has served as a member of the U.S. Delegation to the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space in 2009, and 2011-15. Dr. Pace has been a member of the NOAA Advisory Committee on Commercial Remote Sensing (ACCRES) since 2012. Dr. Pace is a former member of the Board of Trustees, Universities Space Research Association, a Member of the International Academy of Astronautics, an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and a member of the Board of Governors of the National Space Society.

