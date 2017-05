On May 15, 2017, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket successfully delivered the Inmarsat-5 F4 satellite to a Geostationary Transfer Orbit. Inmarsat-5 F4 is the fourth commercial communications satellite in Inmarsat’s Global Xpress (GX) constellation–the world’s first globally available, high-speed, mobile broadband service.

Falcon 9 lifted off from historic Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 7:21 p.m. EDT, or 23:21 UTC.