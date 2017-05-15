This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Monday, May 15, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Made In Space, 3D printing and more with Andrew Rush and Mike Snyder.





Andrew Rush is a Florida-based intellectual property and technology lawyer specializing in emerging technologies like 3D printing, aerospace, and space-related industries. As a co-founder of two startups, he particularly enjoys advising and assisting early-stage companies. His practice includes preparing and prosecuting patent applications in all major technology areas including: aerospace, additive manufacturing, computer hardware and software, business methods, and telecommunications. He also assists clients in developing and implementing intellectual property protection strategies and advises clients on space-related legal issues. Mr. Rush assisted Masten Space Systems, an emerging commercial space launch company, in developing and implementing a comprehensive intellectual property development program. Before becoming an attorney, Mr. Rush was a research assistant in a solid state physics laboratory and founded two startups. Mr. Rush writes about intellectual property and space law issues within the aerospace industry



Mike Snyder is the Principal Investigator for two NASA funded technological demonstrations of additive manufacturing. The 3D Print Experiment launches to the ISS in 2014 and the AMF, a long-term additive manufacturing facility, is estimated for 2015. Mike is the Acting Assistant Secretary of the National Space Society and is the current secretary of AIAA’s Space Colonization Technical Committee, and a member since 2009. In 2011 he received his Master of Science in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from Ohio State University. During college he started Schuder Technologies to work on space power systems, planetary rovers capable of prolonged exploration and green energy concepts based on developed space systems. His professional resume includes developmental work on multiple International Space Station payloads. He has designed or participated in the developmental testing and flight verification for six payloads to the ISS (flown aboard the ULF7, ULF5, HTV-2 and HTV-3 missions). He has published over a dozen technical papers and presented concepts for advanced space and Earth systems to international audiences. His motivation to help mankind explore and colonize space is accomplished through his daily work at Made In Space and from his public outreach and engagement activities. Mike is also the lead engineer and Director of R&D for Made In Space.



2. Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (May 17, 2-3:30 GMT)

USC space design class, projects, and updates from Professor Madhu Thangavelu.

Madhu Thangavelu conducts the ASTE527 graduate Space Exploration Architectures Concept Synthesis Studio in the Department of Astronautical Engineering within the Viterbi School of Engineering, and he is also a graduate thesis adviser in the School of Architecture at USC. He holds degrees in both engineering and architecture and has contributed extensively to concepts in space architecture, especially dealing with extraterrestrial development. He is the author or co-author of over 70 technical papers in space architecture, as well as numerous articles in space related trade journals and magazines dealing with space stations, lunar base design and human factors. He is a co-author of the book The Moon: Resources, Future Development and Settlement(1999) published by John Wiley and Sons and second edition by Springer/Praxis in 2007. He is the invited author of the chapter “Living on the Moon” in the Encyclopedia of Aerospace Engineering, a major reference work published by John Wiley and Sons in 2010 and the on-line second edition updated in 2012. He is a member of the USC team that won the consecutive NASA NIAC Phase I award in 2011 and Phase II award in 2012 for advancing robotic building technologies for extraterrestrial construction. Madhu is an alumnus of the inaugural session of the International Space University at MIT where he proposed the MALEO concept for lunar landers and is on the faculty of the International Space University, an international organization that offers advanced interdisciplinary, intercultural and international training for promising leaders and space professionals. He is a former AIAA officer, having served as Vice Chair for Education in the Los Angeles section. Mr.Thangavelu’s concepts have been reviewed and appreciated by NASA, the National Research Council, the National Space Council(Bush Sr. Administration),and his work has been presented before the National Academy of Sciences.

Mr. Thangavelu’s concept creation work was greatly appreciated for proposing ideas that pointed to the “leading-edge sensor concept” for return to flight of the space shuttle fleet. Madhu is a consultant to NASA, the space and entertainment industry.

He is on the advisory board of the Moon Society and the editorial board of the Journal of Space Philosophy. Madhu is a strong advocate for articulating the philosophy of space:

“Scientists and Engineers(in particular) have a tendency to get lost in the tools and toys they make, though some of us do arrive at philosophy for the meaning of what we do and why, via the long route of experience. By then, alas, for the most part, our life’s work is done. It is a good idea to set us all on a solid foundation in space philosophy, so we can all have a steady handle on our works, as nature reveals her secrets… slowly, ever so slowly, but surely…”



3. Thursday, May 18, 2017, 10-11:30 AM PDT (17-18:30 GMT)

News, updates, the Business Plan Competition and more from Thomas A. Olson.

For over three decades, Mr. Olson has been a business systems engineer and analyst in the Communications, Aerospace, and Publishing sectors. In addition, he has worked in analysis and operations roles in the Financial Services sector (cash and fund management). A serial entrepreneur, he co-founded Exodus Consulting Group as a “catalyst” helping tech startups and investors find each other. He served on the original organizing committee for the ’Space Investment Summits’, an event that brought together interested investors and space entrepreneurs for knowledge sharing and professional networking. From 2006-2010, he was a regular contributor to the “Space Cynics” blog, fighting against the ignorance, obfuscation, and boosterism that often pervades the NewSpace sector. Today he serves as Director of Business Development for Avealto, Ltd., based in the UK, an early-stage firm that will soon provide High Altitude Platforms for internet and mobile services to under served areas around the world. He is also Chair and Founder of the not-for-profit Center for Space Commerce and Finance, based in TX, and the new “owner” of the NewSpace Business Plan Competition.



4. Friday, May 19, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

“Exoplanets,” a new book by our two guest authors Michael Summers and James Trefil.

Michael Summers is a planetary scientist and professor of physics and astronomy at George Mason University. Since 1989, he has served on the mission teams of several NASA space probes in the role of science planning and interpretation of spacecraft observations. He is currently a coinvestigator on the NASA New Horizons mission to the Pluto-Charon double planet, where he serves as the deputy lead of the Atmospheres Theme Team.



James Trefil is Clarence J. Robinson Professor of Physics at George Mason University. He has written more than fifty books on science for a general audience. His writing has won the American Institute of Physics Science Writing Award, the American Association for the Advancement of Science Westinghouse Science Journalism Award, and other honors.



5. Sunday, May 21, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Open Lines. Space, STEAM & YOUR TOPICS! First time callers welcome.

Source and copyright by The Space Show.