This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, May 1, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

ISDC 2017 updates with Ron Jones and Christine Nobbe.

Ron Jones is a partner and the Space Systems Lead in Integrated Space Analytics (ISA), recently created to update and automate the Integrated Space Plan. He is also the Marketing Director for BioSpace Experiments, Inc. (BSE), which provides low-cost, turn-key access to space for microgravity researchers. He was Deputy PM of the BSE’s (and ITA’s) CREST 1 and 2 experiment payload packages which successfully flew on back-to-back Space Shuttle missions STS-134 and STS-135 and the International Space Station (ISS) in 2011. During the day, Mr. Jones works for the Boeing Company as their Product Lifecycle Management Legacy Engineering Office Lead which has responsibility for all engineering data from all of Boeing’s former/inactive programs. He was the Data Management Lead on Boeing’s Phantom Ray UAV (X-45C) team where he was responsible for the trade study that drove the selection of the NASA Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA) to transport the Phantom Ray to Edwards AFB in California for flight testing, the first (and only) non-Shuttle use of the SCA. Prior to employment at Boeing, many remember Mr. Jones as Vice President and first Executive Director of Buzz Aldrin’s ShareSpace Foundation from ’98 to ’02. Before ShareSpace, he worked for 12 years on various aspects of the Space Shuttle program for Rockwell International and Martin Marietta. While in Rockwell’s Advanced Projects group in the late ’80’s – early ’90’s he worked IR&D relating to NASA’s Space Exploration Initiative (SEI). There he developed the Integrated Space Plan (ISP) which became an internationally recognized marketing tool of Rockwell’s Business Development organization. Prior to Martin Marietta, Mr. Jones worked at NASA/Ames Research Center where he was a member of the team that developed the Kuiper Airborne Observatory (KAO) telescope low-light level video acquisition and tracking system. He was a KAO flight crew member, R&D Technician and video and acquisition tracking system operator. As a NASA college intern, he conceived, designed, and developed the infrared telescope’s oscillating secondary mirror system.

Christine Nobbe is a dedicated educator: a gifted education specialist, STEAM educator, and instructional coach. Christine’s passion area is Space Exploration and she is a self-proclaimed Space Cadet! She remains dedicated to a permanent return to the Moon, but is excited about the first humans on Mars. In the past year Christine spoke to 1775 students about the wonders of the Universe and conducted public outreach at the St. Louis Science Center and St. Louis County Libraries. She has worked tirelessly on the International Space Development Conference, collaborating with dozens of local committee members and NSS members across the country. Follow her on Twitter @NobbeChristine as she Tweets about #Oscardog, a Return #2Moon, #RobotReady, and, of course, #ISDC2017. (One fun fact: Christine has quite a collection of Space fashions and makes an effort to wear a bit of the Universe daily.)



2. Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (May 3, 2-3:30 GMT)

Ted Spitzmiller’s new book, “The History of Human Spaceflight” in discussion with Dr. John Jurist.

Ted Spitzmiller began his professional career in the military at the

U.S. Army’s Ordnance Guided Missile School in Huntsville, Alabama.

He went on to nuclear weapons training at Sandia Base in New Mexico,

where he taught for two years in the Atomic Weapons Training Group. He

has worked for IBM, INTEL, and the Los Alamos National Laboratory from

which he retired in 2001 to teach at the university level. Spitzmiller is a

flight instructor (CFII) who has logged over 4,500 hours in more than 80

different types of aircraft. Combining his skills in writing with his knowledge

of aerospace, he has previously published six books and a number

of articles in major aviation magazines over the past 35 years.



Dr. Jurist was simultaneously a physicist and a medical researcher before becoming involved in business. He earned degrees in biophysics and nuclear medicine while he was at the UCLA School of Medicine with his dissertation work performed in the Division of Orthopedic Surgery. Dr. Jurist has held faculty positions at the University of Wisconsin (Madison) in the Medical School’s Division of Orthopedic Surgery and in the Space Science and Engineering Center. In the former, he studied human factors in space flight during Apollo and what was then called Apollo Applications and organized a metabolic bone disease laboratory for translational research. In the latter during the early 1970s, he was team leader of the group that transmitted the first medical imaging over communications satellite links in a precursor to telemedicine. In the business arena, he created and ran a biomedical engineering consulting firm, was president of a successful outpatient surgical center, and founded a nonprofit medical research institute and ran it for four years. Dr. Jurist is experienced in evaluating a business plan and in running a business. He has applied his experience to the developing NewSpace industry as an investor in several small NewSpace corporations, supported R&D in others with corporate grants, and has partly funded academic propulsion, robotics, and biodynamics research groups at multiple universities. Among other professional organizations, he is currently a Life Member of the International Association of Military Flight Surgeon Pilots, an Associate Fellow of the Aerospace Medical Association, an Emeritus member of the Orthopaedic Research Society, and a Fellow of the Gerontological Society. His teaching and research activities revolve around his present position as Adjunct Professor of Biophysics and Aviation at Rocky Mountain College and his previous Adjunct Professorship at the Space Studies Department of the University of North Dakota.



3. Friday, May 5, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Wayne White of SpaceBooster LLC is the guest today.

Wayne White is Founder, President & CEO of SpaceBooster LLC, a small business with offices in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Wayne graduated from Chapman University in Orange, California, received a Masters Degree in Business Administration from U.C. Riverside, and received his law degree from U.C. Davis. He has a Certificate in Government Contracts Management from UCLA, and a Certificate in Entrepreneurial Development and Management from the Technology Ventures Corporation. Wayne is the author of many published space law articles, and is a frequent speaker in the field of national and international space law. He was a member of the National Space Society Board of Directors from 2000 to 2004, and became an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics in 2012. Wayne’s most recent project is his proposal for a Space Pioneer Act, which would include real property rights, mining law, and salvage law for outer space.



4. Sunday, May 7, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Important space law and policy updates by Michael Listner.

Michael Listner is an attorney and the founder and principal of Space Law and Policy Solutions, a think tank and consultation firm that concentrates on legal and policy matters relating to outer space security, industry and development. Michael holds a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Computer Information Systems from Franklin Pierce University and obtained his Juris Doctorate (J.D.) from Regent University School of Law, and he is a member of the New Hampshire Bar.

