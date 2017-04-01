Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Mt. Etna Lava Plume

Mt. Etna Lava Plume

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Wed Apr 26, 2017 9:55 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

Mt. Etna has been erupting for hundreds of thousands of years. Located in Sicily, Italy, the volcano produces lava fountains over one kilometer high. Mt. Etna is not only one of the most active volcanoes on Earth, it is one of the largest, measuring over 50 kilometers at its base and rising nearly 3 kilometers high.

Pictured in mid-March, a spectacular lava plume erupts upwards, dangerous molten volcanic bombs fly off to the sides, while hot lava flows down the volcano’s exterior. The Earth’s rotation is discernable on this carefully time, moon-lit, long duration image as star trails.

Image Credit & Copyright: Dario Giannobile

Image Credit & Copyright: Dario Giannobile

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2017 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use